All new weapons in MW3 and Warzone Season 1: XRK Stalker, RAM-7, and more

Season 1 of MW3 and Warzone will see the addition of five new weapons to the arsenal. The upcoming seasonal update has a new sniper rifle, launcher, SMG, and more. Although most of them will be available at launch, two will be added with the mid-season (Season 1 Reloaded) update.

In this article, we'll be taking a closer look at all the new weapons that will be available in Modern Warfare 3 and WZ in Season 1.

What are all the new weapons that are coming to MW3 and Warzone in Season 1?

Expand Tweet

The Season 1 update for MW3 and Warzone will bring five brand-new weapons across classes. They are:

XRK Stalker

RAM-7

Stormender

HRM-9

TAQ Evolvere

Here's what you should know about them:

XRK Stalker

XRK Stalker in MW3 and Warzone Season 1 (Image via Activision)

The XRK Stalker is a sniper rifle that will arrive on the first day of the Season 1 update. According to the official Call of Duty blog, the weapon will be capable of taking down enemies with one shot, thanks to its .50-caliber rounds. It will be unlockable via Sector A4 of the Season 1 Battle Pass.

RAM-7

RAM-7 in MW3 and Warzone Season 1 (Image via Activision)

An assault rifle veteran fans of the series will be familiar with, the RAM-7 is making its way to the Battle Royale title in Season 1. The bullpup assault rifle shoots 5.56 rounds and is known for its compact design and mobility stats. Like the XRK, the RAM-7 will also be unlockable at launch via Sector A7 of the upcoming Battle Pass.

Stormender

Stormender in MW3 and Warzone Season 1 (Image via Activision)

Stormender is a Launcher and will be available at launch as well. This weapon can be obtained by completing Sector A12 of the Battle Pass. Unlike other firearms in the game, however, the Stormender shoots EMP grenades at range, with the potential of disabling Equipment, Killstreaks, and more.

Additionally, the launcher will boast infinite rechargeable ammo, albeit there will be a charge time between multiple shots.

HRM-9

HRM-9 in MW3 and Warzone Season 1 (Image via Activision)

The HRM-9 is an SMG designed for close-quarter combat. The firearm will use the typical 9mm rounds that excel at close and mid-range encounters. That said, it won't be available as soon as Season 1 kicks off, and players will have to wait for it to be available later in the season.

As for the unlocking requirements, it will be Armory Unlock and will involve completing specific challenges before players can get their hands on it.

TAQ Evolvere

TAQ Evolvere in MW3 and Warzone Season 1 (Image via Activision)

Last on the list is the TAQ Evolvere. It is an LMG suited for mid and long-range engagements. One of the distinct features of the weapon is that it boasts a multi-caliber chamber, meaning it can shoot both 5.56 and 7.62 rounds. It will be also available in the mid-season update. However, its unlock requirements are yet to be disclosed.

Expand Tweet

That covers everything that there is to know about all the new weapons that are coming to the shooter titles with the upcoming Season 1 update.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and WZ's Season 1 will go live on December 6, 2023. The update will be available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.