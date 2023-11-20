Call of Duty has already announced Season 1 for Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. While players are yet to receive the upcoming Battle Pass, data miners have unearthed plenty of information that provides an overview of how the Battle Pass will be in the opening season of this year's CoD.

From brand-new operators to weapons, players could get a plethora of content from the season's start. While details are still sparse, here's everything we know so far about the upcoming content in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 1 Battle Pass.

When does Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 1 Battle Pass release?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone's Season 1 Battle Pass are expected to release on December 5. Activision is yet to disclose the official date, but it's possibly the commencing time of the next Battle Pass cycle, based on the Season 6 cycle of the last iteration.

Note that the upcoming Battle Pass will only be applicable for Modern Warfare 3, MW3 Zombies, and Warzone. Modern Warfare 2 will no longer be a part of the new season.

What is the price of Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 1 Battle Pass?

WZ and MW3 Season 1 Battle Pass is expected to be priced at around 1,100 Call of Duty Points (CP). If you have sufficient CP, getting this won't be a hassle. However, if you're short of some and want to buy the rest of the CP from the store, here is a price list of the CP packages in Call of Duty.

200 COD Points: $1.99

$1.99 500 COD Points: $4.99

$4.99 1,000 (+100 Bonus) COD Points: $9.99

$9.99 2,000 (+400 Bonus) COD Points: $19.99

$19.99 4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) COD Points: $39.99

$39.99 7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) COD Points: $74.99

$74.99 10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) COD Points: $99.99

$99.99 15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) COD Points: $149.99

All leaked operators in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 1 Battle Pass

According to Task Force Leakers 141, these are the upcoming skins and operators in the Season 1 Battle Pass:

Operators

Nolan (2 skins, 1 Tier 100 skins)

Maestro (New)

Ash (New)

Skins

BBQ

Scorch (2 Skins)

Enigma

Pathfinder

DOC

Jet

That is all there is to know about the MW3 and WZ Battle Pass right now. We'll update the article as soon as more information comes to our notice. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for all the latest news.