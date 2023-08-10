Modern Warfare 3 inaugural weapon collection - camo transfer, blueprints, mastery challenges, and more

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 was recently announced with a thrilling YouTube video and disclosed some of the content, like weapons and camos, that will be carried over from its sequel. A list of content creators and Modern Warfare 2 players got a glimpse of the roadmap and content introduction. However, the exact specifics were not released at the time of writing this article.

Modern Warfare 3 will be introduced as the next installation of the MW2 title, released in 2022. The campaign will likely feature a story continuation, with Makarov being revealed in the video as the antagonist. Fortunately, some of the crucial assets like weapons and cosmetics will be carried over to provide seasoned players with a head-start.

Let us take a closer look at the different weapons and related items that will be carried over to Modern Warfare 3.

Modern Warfare 3 weapons and camo transfer

Activision has taken this step for the first time in the entire Call of Duty franchise. The new title is going to feature some, if not all, weapons that were available in Modern Warfare 2. The unlocked skins will also be carried over with a few exceptions. This would mean players could pick up a weapon from MW2 and level it up in the new game.

These features seem to be available primarily due to the game’s development on the same platform. This unique approach can create a seamless ecosystem between MW2, Warzone 2, DMZ, and MW3.

Modern Warfare 3 to feature MW2 blueprints

Apart from the obvious camos and base weapons from MW2, the blueprints that were acquired by players will be preserved. These items, purchased from the store or secured from challenges, will be carried over and remain usable in MW3. This would allow the player base to enjoy all of the new content without sacrificing any from the prequel.

Modern Warfare 3 weapon mastery challenges

Modern Warfare 3 screenshot from the trailer (Image via Activision)

The mastery challenges will be different for every weapon that will be available in the new shooter title. This will reportedly include all of the guns that will be carried over from Modern Warfare 2. However, this was an expected outcome as a fresh game needs to have its own distinct mastery camos.

It is important to note that Activision has not confirmed the entire list of playable content from MW2 that will be available in MW3. Some vehicle skins may not be available in the upcoming game if the vehicle itself does not exist. The case seems to be similar for lethal equipment and cosmetics.

While the weapons may be directly available in the new game, the publisher has not officially confirmed that they will have similar damage numbers and recoil patterns. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more recent updates.