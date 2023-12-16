Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Bad Signal Act 4 Mission: How to complete, rewards, and more

With the release of Season 1 of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, Act 4 has been introduced in-game. It brings us a new mission, Bad Signal, for Act 4. No other missions or tiers are associated with this Act, and players must strap in for a whole lot of action. Zombies' Act 4 mission features a lot of combat, and we urge players to squad up for this ride.

This article will provide a detailed walkthrough, helping players complete the objectives and pass this mission with flying colors. A comprehensive overview recommending the best kits and equipment will also be provided below.

How to complete Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Bad Signal Act 4 Mission?

Before going headfirst into the Modern Warfare 3 Zombies mission, we have two distinct objectives that need to be completed and dealt with to progress with the story. These are:

Investigate the Anomaly

Leave the Dark Aether

As discussed before, judging by the difficulty of the missions and the hordes you will face, we recommend you squad up for the Act 4 Mission. Furthermore, an LMG or an assault rifle would be the ideal pick because having more damage and a substantially packed magazine will help you clear out the swarms of zombies.

As for the equipment, at least one member of your squad should be equipped with the Healing Aura Field Upgrade. Pack-a-Punch your weapons three times, and make sure you have self-revive kits at your disposal. These are the bare necessities required for this mission.

Moving on, let us now proceed with the mission walkthrough.

Head to the Bad Signal Exfil

Exfil portal in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies 'Bad Signal' Mission (Image via Activision and youtube.com/@IPossessThePowerYT)

To initiate the mission, open your map and locate the exfil marker for the mission Bad Signal. Make sure you don't mistake it with the previous markers by double-checking it by hovering over the exfil point.

As you reach the Exfil portal, vote in to proceed to enter the anomaly. With this, we begin our first half of the objective, i.e., investigating the anomaly.

Interacting and breaking all seals

The first and foremost task you need to attend to after proceeding through the portal is to break four distinct seals across the map. These will be marked, and you need to interact with each one of them to activate it before breaking it.

Defeating zombies after interaction with seals

Activating the seal will surround you with a ring of smoke, in which a horde of zombies will continuously try and disrupt you from breaking the seal. Proceed to lure all zombies inside this ring of smoke and kill them. At one point, the seal will proceed to wipe every zombie inside the ring of smoke, clearing the path for you.

Boss battle

Gorm'gant in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies 'Bad Signal' Mission (Image via Activision and youtube.com/@IPossessThePowerYT)

After clearing the four seals, you will be faced with a Gorm'gant, an Aether Worm, similar to previous missions in Act 3. Naturally, use the downtime to get your supplies ready, keep your equipment handy, and resupply the ammunition that you will need during the fight.

Players must note there will be two crucial moments where you will be most vulnerable to damage. Firstly, it is when the Aether Worm directly swallows you. If and when that happens, you should continuously spam your 'Parachute' button to ensure that when you're spat out, you land safely. The fall damage is what causes the most fatal injuries, and prompting the parachute to open up will keep you alive and safe.

Secondly, a range of purple glowing orbs will chase you down as you contest the Aether worm. Shoot them down before they get too close. They deal critical damage and can hinder the progress of your entire mission.

What are the rewards for Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Bad Signal Act 4 Mission?

In addition to the XP you will gain by playing Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Bad Signal Act 4 Mission, players will be granted 10,000 XP points along with an exclusive 'So Many Teeth Charm' weapon charm.

For more Modern Warfare 3 Zombies news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.