Modern Warfare 3 Zombies 'Spring Cleaning' Act 3 Tier 4 Mission: How to complete, rewards, and more

Act 3 of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies promotes the best possible undead experience in the game. Closing in on the final Act of the game, successfully conquering the third Act will result in completing the entire sequence of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies missions. Being Tier 3, the Zombies you will face will be quite ferocious. Furthermore, they have much better survivability and deal quite a lot of damage.

The article will feature a detailed guide for completing the Modern Warfare 3 Zombies 'Spring Cleaning' Act 3 Tier 4 Mission with absolute ease. For a brief on the same, read below.

How to complete Modern Warfare 3 Zombies 'Spring Cleaning' Act 3 Tier 4 Mission

The Act 3 Tier 4 mission in MW3 has one sole objective, namely:

Clear an Infested Stronghold in the High Threat Zone

This can be easily done, provided you follow the instructions given below. We also urge players to carry a self-revive kit and at least three armor plates amidst other gear to tackle this mission.

A Legendary weapon with a Level II Pack-a-Punch will be our suggestion concerning any weapon of your choice. This addition will allow you to easily counter these highly tolerant zombies, considering how powerful they are. An LMG with its extended magazine capacity, or even an Assault Rifle, should do just fine for this mission.

Last but not least, bring along a squad for your adventure into the Tier 4 world. These zombies are not easy to kill, and a few helping hands here and there will aid you in completing this mission on a much easier note.

Clearing all Cysts in the Infested Stronghold

Destroying cysts in infested stronghold (Image via Activision and youtube.com/@IPossessThePowerYT)

To tackle this mission, players must clear all the Cysts present in the infected stronghold in the high-threat zone. Follow these steps to combat this mission successfully:

Locate the Infested Stronghold in a high-threat area. Ward off the waves of zombies that will proceed to attack you. Locate all 15 cysts that will be distributed in the entire vicinity of the stronghold. Kill all the remaining zombies and walk out.

Upon destroying all 15 cysts in the Infested Stronghold, you will have completed the objective of the Act 3 Tier 4 mission in MW3 Zombies.

What are the rewards for completing Modern Warfare 3 Zombies 'Spring Cleaning' Act 3 Tier 4 Mission

After successfully conquering this mission, players will earn for themselves the exclusive Death Rig Sticker and an additional 2500 XP. Completing this mission is a great way to grind your player level. This reward is a great way to boost your progression.

For more Modern Warfare 3 Zombies guides and news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Call of Duty Section.