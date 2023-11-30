Modern Warfare 3 Zombies 'Holdout' Act 3 Tier 4 Mission: How to complete, rewards, and more

Holdout is a Tier 4 mission in Act 3 of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. The mission has three objectives: First, you must complete an Outlast Contract. Second, you need to kill 50 zombies inside the corrupted space. Lastly, you need to acquire the Wunderwaffe DG-2 plans and exfil. Despite being an Act 3 mission, all the objectives can be completed easily.

Overcoming the third objective in the Holdout mission might be challenging, depending on your luck. This article intends to provide a complete guide to completing the Holdout mission in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

How to complete the Holdout mission in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Outlast Contract (Image via Activision)

To begin the Holdout mission in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, enter into a match and access the Tac map. Identify an Outlast Contract, distinguished by a satellite dish icon with a blue backdrop. Head towards the location to activate the contract before other players. If the initially marked location has already been claimed, you can just navigate to another Outlast contract site.

Before activating the contract, make sure to collect enough armor plates and ammunition. Since you will face zombies in the low-threat zone, you don't have to worry about having upgraded weapons.

Activating the machine (Image via Activision and YouTube/TroubleChute Basics)

Upon contract activation, a defined spot (located within a structure) will appear on your Tac map. Head to the location, and you will find a machine inside. Proceed towards the machine, and it will trigger the Activate PND prompt. Activating it will initiate an analysis progress. The building will now be a corrupt space where you will be attacked by hordes of zombies.

Defend the region until the analysis is complete. Kills here contribute to the second objective of eliminating 50 zombies within a corrupt space. Once the contract is completed, a reward rift will appear, typically granting you the Wunderwaffe DG-2 plans.

Collecting the Wunderwaffe DG-2 plans. (Image via Activision)

In case the Wunderwaffe DG-2 plans are absent, or if you haven't met the 50-kill quota, you need to find a new Outlast contract and repeat the process.

Once you have completed the first two objectives and secured the plans, you need to head to an exfil location and successfully exfil the area. With this, you will have successfully completed the Holdout mission in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

Rewards for completing the Holdout mission in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

When you complete the Act 3 Tier 4 Holdout mission in MW3 Zombies, you will be rewarded with the Ray Gun Acquisition and an additional 2500 XP.

