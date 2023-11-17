How to get Wunderwaffe DG-2 in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

The Wunderwaffe DG-2 is a Wonder Weapon featured in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. It was first featured in Call of Duty: World at War and has since made its way to several Zombies iterations in this FPS series. The Wunderwaffe packs a punch and is just the perfect weapon for mowing down hordes of zombies. The gun is highly sought after by players because of how powerful it is. However, it's extremely rare to find.

This guide will take a closer look at all the ways you can acquire this weapon in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies to take down enemies without breaking a sweat.

How to unlock the Wunderwaffe DG-2 in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

You can go about acquiring the Wunderwaffe DG-2 in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies in two ways. One is easy but doesn't always guarantee a drop. The other might be a little challenging but will always grant you the gun. That said, here's how you can get this iconic weapon:

Mystery Boxes

Finding a Wunderwaffe DG-2 inside a Mystery Box in MW3 Zombies (Image via @MJPW on YouTube/Activision)

One of the ways you can get your hands on the Wunderwaffe DG-2 is by opening Mystery Boxes. This method involves the least grinding and will usually cost only a few Essence Points. Mystery Boxes don't guarantee the weapon you are looking for.

They are like slot machines, where you use some of your Essence Points to get a crate that presents you with a random gun. This weapon might or might not be the Wonder Weapon you seek. Hence, although this is the easier way of getting the Wunderwaffe DG-2, it involves luck. You can't manipulate the outcomes in your favor, either.

Completing the 'Holdout' mission

Getting the Wunderwaffe DG-2 plans by completing the Holdout mission in MW3 Zombies (Image via @MrDalekJD on YouTube/Activision)

Completing the Holdout mission in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies is a guaranteed way to get the gun. However, unlike opening Mystery Boxes, this isn't going to be an easy task.

Here's how you can complete the mission and get the Wonder Weapon DG-2 in the game:

First things first, you'll have to reach Tier 4 of Act 3 (Confrontation), and you'll come across the mission Holdout.

Activate the mission and head into a game of Zombies.

Look on the map for Outlast contracts, represented by a satellite icon.

Head over to the location and activate the PnD.

Once the PnD is activated, remain in the corrupted space and eliminate 50 zombies before the progression bar fills up.

After you have successfully completed the mission, a Reward Rift will appear.

Open it and loot the Wunderwaffe DG-2 plans.

Now, safely exfiltrate from the area with this blueprint. You can then head over to your Rucksack from the main menu and craft the gun. Please note here that there will be a 48-hour cooldown before you can build one again.

That covers everything that there is to know about getting hands on the classic Wonder Weapon in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. It is an exceptionally strong gun and is a must-have to survive the large hordes of zombies, especially in Tier 2 locations on the map.

Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty hub for the latest news about Modern Warfare 3, MW2, and Warzone.