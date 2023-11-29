HUENEME-CONCORD error in Modern Warfare 3: Potential fix, reasons, and more

The HUENEME-CONCORD error is notoriously known for disrupting gameplay, and it has now seeped over to Call of Duty's Modern Warfare 3. The game has definitely garnered its fair share of popularity, and with constant updates since its release, it has been on a successful roll. However, despite these quality-of-life changes and other additions, players have lately been reporting a surge of the infamous issue, the HUENEME-CONCORD error.

The HUENEME-CONCORD occurs primarily due to issues relating to a player's internet connection. This has been a common occurrence in previous Call of Duty titles, such as Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. It can be observed upon booting up the game, which continuously seems to fail to connect to its official servers.

For a brief on the potential fixes for this issue, read below.

Fixes for HUENEME-CONCORD error in Modern Warfare 3

The HUENEME-CONCORD error is not a one-off isolated incident. It has quite a high chance of recurring quite frequently. In case this error stems from the client side (players' end), they can try out these potential fixes listed below. However, for any server-side errors, players must be patient as the developers work out a hotfix for the same.

As discussed before, this error is primarily sourced from network connectivity issues. Thus, before implementing any of the fixes, we urge players to double-check their internet connection and possibly even restart their entire setup, including the router, if needed.

Below, a list of possible fixes will be mentioned, which have proved quite useful in overcoming the HUENEME-CONCORD error:

1) Disabling Teredo in Windows (PC users only)

Disabling Teredo (Image via Microsoft)

Disabling Teredo in Windows settings has been the go-to solution for tackling the HUENEME-CONCORD error in previous Call of Duty titles. Even with Modern Warfare 3, there seems to be a fairly balanced success rate for this fix.

To implement this change, follow the steps prescribed below:

Boot up the Command Prompt Type “netsh interface teredo set state disabled”. This will proceed to disable Teredo in your system. To double-check whether it has been successfully implemented, type "netsh interface teredo show state”

If Teredo has been successfully disabled, you can try and boot up the game, and it should bypass the error.

2) Changing the account region for your Activision account

Changing Activision account region (Image via Activision)

Changing Activision's account region has reportedly been successful for numerous users with respect to the HUENEME-CONCORD error in Modern Warfare 3. This process can done by simply following these steps:

Visit Activision's official page and proceed to log in. Head to your profile section and navigate to 'Basic Info' page on your screen. Proceed to change your region from your native region to any other country.

3) Swapping your internet connectivity to mobile data

If all else fails, you can resort to simply changing your internet connection for the time being. If using mobile data fixes the issue, there is a high probability that your internet service provider might have some form of routing error, leading to incompatibility with Modern Warfare 3's servers.

Until a hotfix is implemented or your ISP changes your routing, this could be a viable solution.

While these are some of the most common fixes for the issue, we urge players to contact Activision directly and at least share their grievances on social media sites to garner their attention. With the previous titles suffering terribly from this issue, neither the developers nor the community wishes to relive the same experience.

For more Modern Warfare 3 news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.