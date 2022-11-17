How to possibly fix the HUENEME-CONCORD error in Warzone 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1 are finally underway. While the majority of fans are enjoying the latest update, few players have been complaining about the HUENEME-CONCORD error. This prevents users from accessing the game. It is not platform specific and occurs across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC systems.

HUENEME-CONCORD is an error that occurs mostly due to internet connectivity issues. The error isn't new to Warzone 2 and has been noticed before in Modern Warfare 2 as well. It presents itself whenever a player boots up their game and it fails to connect to the title's servers.

This article takes a look at some possible fixes that should mitigate the HUENEME-CONCORD error in Warzone 2.

Fixes for HUENEME-CONCORD error in Warzone 2

The HUENEME-CONCORD ruined the day-one experience for many. This isn't an isolated incident and it presents itself simultaneously for many users.

As previously mentioned, the HUENEME-CONCORD error occurs mostly due to network issues. Hence, before proceeding with the fixes, ensure that your internet is working fine and there are no connectivity issues on your end. It is also highly suggested to restart one's system, router, and the game before proceeding with the fixes.

If everything is in order till this point, here are some possible fixes to resolve the HUENEME-CONCORD error in Warzone 2:

1) Disabling Teredo (PC)

A Redditor, u/samsterminator, suggested the following fix that worked for a few. However, this only works on Windows systems. To do this, follow the steps below:

First, press Win+R, type "cmd" then press Ctril+Shift+Enter. This will run the Command Prompt with administrator privileges. Now type “netsh interface teredo set state disabled” within the Command Prompt. Once done, type “netsh interface teredo show state” to confirm it has been disabled

This should potentially fix the issue as reported by a few users on the post.

2) Change the Activision account region

Changing region of Activision account (Image via Activision)

Another solution that has been reported by users to work is to change the Activision account region. It has been found that few players have their Activision account set to a different location than what they are currently based in. To change your location, follow these steps:

First, log in to your Activision account by visiting the following link: https://s.activision.com/activision/login Now, head over to the profile section and navigate to the 'Basic Info' page. Here, change the 'Address' to your region if it was set to another country.

If players are using the Battle.net client, then try changing their Battle.net game region as well.

3) Changing the internet connection

While it may seem like a costly affair, one way to diagnose the problem is to simply change your internet connection. To do this, use your mobile hotspot as the source of the internet for your device. If it grants access to the game, then you can be assured that the issue lies with the incompatibility between Warzone 2 servers and your primary internet connection's settings.

These are some of the most common fixes currently working for the HUENEME-CONCORD error in Warzone 2. If the problem persists, users can contact the Activision support team for further assistance.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1, along with the highly anticipated DMZ mode, are now live for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

