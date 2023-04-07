The Windows operating system has many secret features that may significantly improve your computing experience by giving you access to valuable tools and shortcuts you may not have realized existed. Knowing the nooks and crannies of your operating system might help you save time in today's fast-paced world. Despite being one of the world's most widely used operating systems, Windows still has many unexplored features. These tips, which range from keyboard shortcuts to system utilities, can help you get the most out of your Windows experience.

Whether you want to speed up your computer, customize your desktop, or simplify your life, these seven secret Windows features will massively enhance your user experience.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Android Subsystem and 6 other hidden Window features to improve your computing experience

1) Taskbar keyboard shortcut

Taskbar keyboard shortcuts in Windows 11 (image via Sportskeeda)

Windows Taskbar keyboard shortcuts are hidden Windows features that can help improve your productivity and speed up your workflow. You can use the following keyboard shortcuts to interact with the taskbar:

Windows + T: This will select the first application in the toolbar. You can then use the arrow keys to navigate between other applications.

Windows + number: This will open the application corresponding to the number on the taskbar (for example, Win + 1 will open the first application).

Windows + Ctrl + number: This will open a new application instance corresponding to the number on the taskbar.

Shift + click on an app: This will open a new instance of the application

Ctrl + click on an app: This will cycle through that application's open windows.

These keyboard shortcuts can help you save time and work more efficiently on your Windows machine.

2) Dynamic lock

Dynamic lock in Windows 11 (image via Sportskeeda)

The Dynamic Lock feature in Windows is a security feature that automatically locks your computer when you step away from it. This feature uses Bluetooth technology to detect when you are no longer near your computer and automatically lock the screen to protect your data.

To enable the Dynamic lock feature:

Pair your computer with a Bluetooth device such as your phone.

Once paired, go to Settings > Accounts > Sign-in options.

Toggle on "Dynamic lock."

Your smartphone will remain unlocked as long as it is linked to your laptop. Windows will lock your computer automatically when you walk away and your Bluetooth device leaves its range. This secret Windows feature can be helpful if you often leave your computer unattended and want to protect your data from unauthorized access.

3) Emojis tab

Emojis tab in Windows 11 (image via Sportskeeda)

The Emojis tab feature is one of the many hidden Windows features that can make your experience with the operating system more enjoyable. To enable the Emojis tab, press Windows + period(.) The emoji tab will appear on the screen.

You may choose from text-based, contemporary emojis and gifs under the Emojis page and put them into a text field or document. This tool is helpful if you want to express emotions or add visual elements to your text.

4) Clipboard history

Using a clipboard in Windows 11 (image via Sportskeeda)

The clipboard history is one of the many hidden Windows features that can help you manage your copy-and-paste operations. To use the clipboard feature, you will need to:

Go to Settings > System > Clipboard

Toggle on "Clipboard history."

Now you can press Ctrl + C multiple times to copy various texts. And press the Windows + V to open the clipboard history. From here, you can see a list of all the copied text and recent screenshots, and select the one you want to paste.

5) Smart voice typing

Smart Voice Typing in Windows 11 (image via Sportskeeda)

This is one of those hidden Windows features which redefines typing. This feature allows you to dictate text using your voice, and it's perfect for those who prefer not to type or have difficulty doing so. You must open any online typing portal or application to use Smart voice typing. Then, press the Windows key + H to open the dictation toolbar and start speaking.

Your speech will be converted to text by Windows, which will then be typed out in real time. Voice commands are also an option for tasks like formatting text or adding punctuation.

6) Windows Subsystem for Android

Windows Subsystem for Android in Microsoft Store (Image via Sportskeeda)

Gone are the days when running Android apps and games on a Windows PC meant navigating complex third-party software like BlueStacks, LDPlayer, or NoxPlayer. Microsoft and Amazon have teamed up to bring Android apps to the newly released Windows 11 operating system. Using this new addition, a hidden Windows feature, it has become simple for users to run their favorite mobile applications on their desktops seamlessly.

The Amazon Appstore currently has around 1000 Android applications. Users can download the "Windows Subsystem for Android" software from the Microsoft Store to sideload any Android app.

7) Title bar window shake

Title bar window shake in Windows 11 (image via Sportskeeda)

The "Title bar window shake" is one of those hidden Windows features that will help increase your productivity. This helpful feature enables you to minimize all open windows on your System, excluding the one you're presently using if you're working with several windows. First, you have to enable the feature by following these steps:

Go to Settings > Multitasking

Toggle on "Title bar window shake."

To use this feature, you can hold the active window's title bar and shake. All other open windows will be automatically minimized.

Windows is a feature-rich operating system with many hidden features that enhance your computing experience. The seven hidden Windows features discussed in this article are just a few examples of what the operating system offers.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

