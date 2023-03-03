As laptops have become an important part of our lives, mastering keyboard shortcuts is vital to increasing productivity. Windows laptops have several keyboard shortcuts to help you perform tasks quickly and easily. Taking advantage of these will undoubtedly boost your productivity if you frequently use Windows.

While you may be familiar with some of these, there are a few shortcuts listed here that you possibly haven't seen yet. Once you start using them, you will see how simple it is to navigate and use Windows. This article will list 20 essential Windows laptop keyboard shortcuts that every user should know.

List of 20 useful Windows Laptop keyboard shortcuts

1) Ctrl + C (Copy)

This is one of the most common shortcuts for everyday users. You can copy any selected item using this. It can either be a file, an image, text, or any other item.

2) Ctrl + V (Paste)

Use this shortcut to quickly paste any file, text, image, or item after you've finished copying it.

3) Ctrl + X (Cut)

This particular shortcut cuts the selected text, files, or folders into the clipboard. The difference between cut and copy is that cut removes the selected item from its original location, while copy leaves the original item in its place.

4) Ctrl + Z (Undo)

Your most recent action can be reversed by simply using Ctrl+Z. Regardless of whether you unintentionally deleted a file, used an unfavorable image filter, or deleted pages of skilfully crafted prose, this works across multiple programs.

5) Ctrl + A (Select all)

To select all of the items in a window at once, whether it's text, images in a folder or some other files, you can use Ctrl+A to select everything.

6) Ctrl + F (Find)

When searching for a particular word within a document. Use this shortcut and a search bar will appear before you. You must then type the desired word and it will be highlighted.

7) Windows key + D (Show Desktop)

Using the Windows key + D shortcut minimizes all open windows and displays the desktop, granting you quick access to files and folders on your desktop. Pressing this shortcut again restores all minimized windows to their previous state.

8) Windows key + L (Lock your device)

If you're moving away from your laptop for a short period of time, then, instead of shutting it down, you can use this key combination to lock your laptop.

9) Alt + Tab (Switch between open windows)

This shortcut allows you to quickly switch between open windows. Press and hold the Alt key, and then press the Tab key to cycle through the open windows.

10) Ctrl + Alt + Del (Access Task Manager)

Using this shortcut takes you to a menu where you can access the Task Manager, enabling you to oversee and manage the running processes on your laptop. With this, you can terminate any undesired tasks or processes.

11) Windows key + E (Open File Explorer)

You can quickly access your files and folders, and then navigate to the file that you're looking for by opening File Explorer.

12) Windows key + R (Open Run dialogue box)

Windows key + R is a keyboard shortcut in Windows that opens the Run dialog box. This allows users to quickly execute commands, launch programs, and open files by typing in their corresponding commands or paths.

This is a fairly convenient way to navigate through your computer without having to open up multiple menus and windows.

13) Windows key + I (Open Settings)

Use this keyboard shortcut to open the Settings screen whenever you want to change how Windows behaves. On Windows 11, you can press Win+A to directly access the Quick Settings panel.

On Windows 10, pressing Win+A displays the Action Center panel, which offers quick access to certain settings and displays notifications.

14) Windows key + P (Project to a different screen or device)

To project to a different screen or device, use this shortcut. If your laptop is connected to a projector or another screen, you can use this keyboard shortcut to switch between various display modes.

15) Ctrl + Shift + Esc (Open Task Manager)

You can use this keyboard shortcut to instantly open the Task Manager, allowing you to quickly access and manage the processes that are currently running on your laptop.

16) Windows key + S (Open Search)

Using this shortcut, you can access Cortana in text mode and utilize the search bar to quickly look for files, applications, and settings on your laptop.

17) Ctrl + Shift + T (Reopen the last closed tab)

This shortcut is quite beneficial when it comes to reopening the last closed tab in your browser. Using it instantly reopens the last tab you’ve closed.

18) Ctrl + Shift + N (Open a new incognito window)

You can use this shortcut to open a new incognito window on any browser. Enjoy private browsing without your history being saved.

19) Alt + F4 (Close the current window)

If you want to close your current window quickly, you can simply hit Alt + F4 to close the current window without even touching your mouse.

20) Alt + Tab (Switch between programs)

To quickly switch between open programs in Microsoft Windows and other operating systems, use the Alt + Tab shortcut.

Keyboard shortcuts can be a powerful tool for increasing productivity and saving time while using a laptop or computer. By memorizing and using the essential Windows laptop keyboard shortcuts listed above, you can function far more efficiently and get more work done in a shorter period of time.

Whether you're copying and pasting text, switching between open windows, or opening system settings, these shortcuts can help you work faster and more efficiently on your Windows laptop.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes