How to optimize and improve your wireless network connection (Wi-Fi) for better speeds?

Want to improve the speeds of your Wi-Fi network to get faster load times and performance? Look no further, as this article addresses your concern with a comprehensive guide to optimizing a wireless internet connection. Since its public introduction in early 1990s, the World Wide Web (WWW) has rapidly become an inevitable part of numerous curious people’s lives. To access the depths of the vast information system, users require a stable internet connection.

The internet utilizes complex protocols to deliver the information a seeker requires, and the time required to produce such results depends on the network speed.

Today, there are millions of ‘online’ programs, such as mobile applications, websites, video games, and more, that make use of the power of the internet and the World Wide Web to deliver services to users. As a result, having access to a high-speed Wi-Fi network has become mandatory for efficiency and fruition.

Here’s how users can improve their internet connection to access a high-speed Wi-Fi network

A strong wireless network connection is an undeniable requirement to reap the benefits of the online experience. Whether you want to achieve low ping and network stability in a competitive shooter game or enjoy a lag-free YouTube experience, here’s how you can optimize your wireless network for high-speed outcomes.

1) Set up your platforms close to the Wi-Fi router

Expensive, long-range routers can cover distances up to 150 feet (indoors) with their 2.4GHz channels. Needless to say, the closer the connected device is to the router, the better the speeds. Hence, make sure to set up your equipment (PC, console, laptop, smartphone, etc.) as close to the Wi-Fi router as possible.

If your setup is situated close to the router, connect to the router’s 5GHz channel if available. Being a less congested frequency, the 5GHz band offers higher speeds and a more reliable network but has a limited range. Hence, it is important to close the distance between the router and the connected device to utilize the channel’s benefits.

If setting up close to a router isn’t possible in your case, consider using a range extender to increase the router’s range, which will definitely improve the speed. You can also get routers that support the latest Wi-Fi 6 or Wi-Fi 6E technology, promising longer range and greater speed.

2) Reboot (power cycle) your router

If you are experiencing high ping or network instability when connected to a Wi-Fi or wireless network, try power cycling the router. Unplug the router and the modem from the power source and let it be for about a minute. At the same time, restart/reboot the connected devices.

Afterward, reconnect the router and the modem to the power source and switch them on to complete the power cycle. This improves network reliability and reduces latency by refreshing the connection between the router and other devices.

3) Disconnect the devices that are not in use

Using multiple devices on a wireless network can occupy the router’s bandwidth sooner than you think. Try disconnecting those devices that are not in use. This will release some of the claimed bandwidth, thus optimizing the speed distribution.

If you can’t compromise on having multiple connected devices, consider getting a Wi-Fi router with greater bandwidth.

4) Consider upgrading to a faster internet plan

It goes without saying that upgrading to high-speed internet plans will improve your online experience. While regular internet browsing and social media don’t require a premium plan, competitive video gaming, live streaming, and similar activities demand higher data transfer speeds without fail.

For video games, the minimum recommended internet speed is 25 Mbps. For streaming content in 4K resolution, most platforms recommend at least 20 Mbps data rate, while 15 Mbps is enough for streaming content in FHD or 1440p.

5) Consider getting a router suited to your purpose

If you are using an aged router with no special functionalities to cater to your specific demands, it’s time to upgrade your Wi-Fi equipment. Make sure to use a router with the latest 802.11ac standard. Older standards like the 802.11g and 802.11n are restricted in speed and range and may not offer reliable connectivity and performance in today’s time.

Users can grab gaming-specific routers that offer multiple options to improve their internet experience by reducing latency, optimizing the connection, and more. They can also choose the new-age mesh Wi-Fi system, which is built to provide an uninterrupted network throughout your home.

Follow Sportskeeda for more tech guides, as well as the latest news updates on gaming and technology.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes