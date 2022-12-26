How to reboot and switch off your Google Pixel 7 easily?

Wondering how to switch off or reboot your Google Pixel 7? Whether it's a basic functional glitch or an app issue, a simple reboot can work wonders for any smartphone problem.

The latest Google Pixel 7 series was released in October 2022 and includes two variants; the base Google Pixel 7 and the premium flagship Google Pixel 7 Pro. The tech giant also released the more affordable Pixel 6A this year, giving fans three modern smartphone choices in 2022.

The boot-reboot process in Pixel 7 is similar to how popular Android and iOS devices operate. One can easily switch off or restart the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro by following a few simple steps.

This article will present a guide for how users can boot or switch off their Google Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro.

A concise guide to switching off or rebooting your Google Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro

An easy way to switch off your Pixel 7 phone is through a direct option that one can access through the notification center. To switch off your phone using this method, follow these steps:

Swipe down from the top of the screen to open the Notification Center on your phone. Swipe again to display additional settings. Locate the power icon at the bottom right corner and tap on it. Select Power Off in the menu that appears on the screen.

This may not be familiar or straightforward enough to tackle the simple power-off process. Fret not, as the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro also support a popular way to boot and power off the devices: the Volume Up and Power button combo.

Press the two buttons together and choose the Power Off option that shows up on the screen. The device should be switched off within a couple of seconds.

Older Android systems allow users to hold the Power button to switch off the device. This mechanism isn't automatically enabled for the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro, but users can tweak certain settings to activate this method.

To do so, open the Settings app on your Pixel device, tap on the System tab, and go to the Power button option. Instead of Hold for Assistant, tap Press and hold power button.

Now, you can hold the power button until the pop-up menu appears on the screen, and select the Power Off option to initiate the process.

How to reboot the Google Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro?

You can reboot the Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro through the Power off menu. Instead of the Power off option, choose Restart. The device will switch off and then switch on automatically, completing the reboot process.

You can also reboot manually by using the Power off option to switch off the device first and then switching it on by long-pressing the Power button.

You can also automate this process by activating the very useful Google Assistant. Use your voice to switch off your Pixel device - it’s as simple as that.

Poll : 0 votes