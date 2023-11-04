Modern Warfare 3 “Error Code DIVER”: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Modern Warfare 3 continues to have performance issues for some players. A section of the title's community is now encountering Error Code DIVER, which is preventing them from logging in to the game. The error occurs when the Call of Duty title has not properly downloaded all the files. It is usually accompanied by a window that says, “Download Failed.”

There are only temporary ways to deal with this error until Activision fixes the problem with a patch. These workarounds will likely help you make your way into the game and play a few sessions before the error occurs again.

Today’s Modern Warfare 3 guide goes over some of the things that you might want to do to deal with Error Code DIVER in the game.

How to fix “Error Code DIVER” in Modern Warfare 3

Here are a few ways you can work around Modern Warfare 3’s Error Code DIVER, depending on what caused it:

1) Restart the download

If the error has taken place because the game download has paused and is not completed, just restart the process. You can do it from the beginning instead of resuming from where it paused, just to be on the safe side.

2) Restart the game

Restarting Modern Warfare 3 will let the title automatically apply the updates. Try restarting the game a couple of times to see if it is applying the new patch and if you can make your way through.

3) Check MW3 server status

Error Code DIVER might also occur when the Call of Duty servers are down. You might want to head to the series' official Twitter handle or go to Downdetector and check if the servers are facing an issue or are down for maintenance.

4) Manually detect and download the latest patch on your console

The Modern Warfare 3 Error Code DIVER might also occur on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S when you have not downloaded the latest patch of the game. To manually detect a patch and download it, do the following:

On the PlayStation 5, select MW3. Press the Options button and then select “Check for Updates.”

On Xbox Series S/X, go to My Games and then Apps. Select Manage, and then click on Updates.

If there is a new version of the game available, you will be able to detect and download it.

5) Scan and fix file integrity

On PCs, the error might be occurring because there are a few corrupt files in the installation directory. To fix it, scan for file integrity. This will fix all the corrupt data that you have in MW3.

If you are on Steam, follow these steps:

Make your way to the Steam client and then into the Library. Right-click on the shooter and select Properties. Here, you will get the Local Files option. Select 'Verify integrity of game files.'

If you are on Battle.net, follow these steps:

Select the cog icon next to Modern Warfare 3 and then press “Scan and Repair.”

For both of these client options, a process will start, which will automatically go over all the files in the installation directory and fix the ones that may have been damaged.

6) Wait for a fix or reach out to Activision Support

A more permanent solution will only come when Activision fixes the issue with a patch. However, if you are not willing to wait for the devs to deploy a hotfix, you can reach out to Activision Support and tell them all the problems that you have been facing.