Modern Warfare 3 campaign “Not launching on Steam and Battle.net” error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Modern Warfare 3 continues to see performance issues on the PC, as many players are reporting that the title is not launching sometimes via Steam and Battle.net. This issue is nothing new for Call of Duty titles, and bugs like it usually occur at launch but are dealt with when Activision comes up with patches and hotfix updates during the game's first week.

There are no permanent solutions that players can use to solve the MW3 launch issue currently. However, there are some temporary workarounds that they can try to play the game before an update fixes it.

This Modern Warfare 3 guide will go over some things you can do to deal with the Steam and Battle.net launch error.

How to fix “Not launching on Steam and Battle.net” error in Modern Warfare 3

Here are some fixes for the “Not launching on Steam and Battle.net” you can try to solve the Modern Warfare 3 issue:

1) Start the client and shooter as an administrator

One of the first things you might want to do is to start Steam or Battle.net and Modern Warfare 3 as an administrator. To do that, you will need to right-click on the relevant application shortcut and then select the “Run as an Administrator” option.

This will start the application with you as an administrator, and the game is likely to launch for you on both clients.

2) Verify file integrity

The campaign may not be launching on your system because of a few corrupt files in your installation directory. To be able to fix this problem, you will need to head into Steam or Battle.net based on which client you bought the Call of Duty title on. Then, select the game and choose the “scan and fix” or “verify file integrity” option.

This will start an application that will examine all the files in the installation directory and fix the ones that are damaged or corrupt.

3) Update your GPU drivers

Launch errors can occur if you have not updated your graphics drivers to their latest versions. Irrespective of the card that you use, whether that's an Nvidia or AMD offering, you can download its respective desktop applications and use them to automatically detect and download the latest driver versions.

Alternatively, you can update drivers manually by visiting AMD or Nvidia's official website:

Nvidia users can click here.

AMD users can follow this link

4) Re-install the game

It might not seem like much of a fix, but re-installing the shooter seems to have worked for many gamers. So if the above steps are not working for you, you might want to re-install this title from the client you bought it on.

5) Wait for a patch or reach out to Activision Support

With the number of issues that Modern Warfare 3 is facing with performance across all fonts, Activision will be deploying a fair number of patches and hotfixes to deal with the majority of bugs and glitches.

Hence, if none of the solutions provided above have worked for you, then you might want to wait for a patch or reach out to Activision Support.