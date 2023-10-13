Modern Warfare 3 beta “Keep stuttering/lagging” issue on PC: Possible fix, reasons, and more

The Modern Warfare 3 beta is stuttering and lagging for many players on PC, often leading to the game completely crashing on their systems. Lag and FPS fluctuations during a match make it quite difficult to enjoy a multiplayer like Call of Duty. This is why there are many players who are looking for ways to solve the problem.

Unfortunately, as it stands, there is no permanent solution for the MW3 stuttering issue on PC. However, there are a few temporary workarounds that you can try out.

Today’s Modern Warfare 3 guide goes over some of the things you can do to deal with the “Keep stuttering/lagging” issue in the beta.

How to fix and reasons behind the PC stuttering and lagging issue in Modern Warfare 3 beta

If you are looking to resolve the stuttering/lagging issue in the Modern Warfare 3 beta on your PC, try the following methods.

1) Update your graphics drivers

Updating your GPU drivers is one of the best ways to deal with graphics-related performance issues in the MW3 beta. You can do this by downloading the AMD or Nvidia desktop app (depending on your card) and automatically searching for and downloading the latest version.

You can also do it manually from their official website:

Nvidia users can click here.

AMD users can follow this link.

2) Reduce texture settings

Playing the beta on the highest graphics seems to be causing the stuttering/lagging issue for certain players. While your system may be able to handle Medium to Ultra textures, you might want to tone it down a few notches just to see if it improves performance.

Reducing the graphics is more than likely to boost your frames in Modern Warfare 3, so do try it to see if it helps with lagging and stuttering.

3) Check recommended and minimum hardware requirements

The issue might also happen if you're not meeting the recommended and minimum hardware requirements for the Modern Warfare 3 beta. Make sure you meet them for the game to run smoothly. Here are the system requirements for the shooter:

Minimum specifications (720p 30fps low preset)

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update)†

CPU: Intel Core i3-6100 / Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

RAM: 8 GB

Hi-Rez Assets Cache: Up to 32 GB

Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470

Video Memory: 2 GB

Recommended specifications (1080p 60fps high preset)

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64 Bit (latest update)†

CPU: Intel Core i5-6600K / Core i7-4770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400

RAM: 12 GB

Hi-Rez Assets Cache: Up to 32 GB

Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060, AMD Radeon RX 580, or Intel ARC A770

Video Memory: 4 GB

Competitive specifications (1080p 144fps high preset)

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64 Bit (latest update)†

CPU: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X

RAM: 16 GB

Hi-Rez Assets Cache: Up to 32 GB

Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700XT

Video Memory: 8 GB

Ultra 4K specifications (2160p 120fps ultra preset)

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64 Bit (latest update)†

CPU: Intel Core i9-9900K or AMD Ryzen 9 3900X

RAM: 16 GB

Hi-Rez Assets Cache: Up to 64 GB

Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

Video Memory: 10 GB

4) Wait for a patch

With so many players facing an issue with performance in the Modern Warfare 3 beta, Activision will likely come up with a patch or a hotfix in the coming weeks to deal with the performance issues.