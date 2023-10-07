Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 PC system requirements

Call of Duty is all set to make its annual return in less than a month with this year's Modern Warfare 3. Developed by Sledgehammer Games, it is the first direct sequel title in the series to be launched in the subsequent year, picking up right from where previous year's Modern Warfare 2 left off. The title follows last year's iteration very closely, even using the same launcher alongside Warzone.

MW3 will also carry over weapons and operators along with their skins from Modern Warfare 2, and from a gameplay perspective, so far, appears to be a more refined version of it. MW3 has also been equipped with features like red-dot on minimap and slide-cancelling, which fans have been asking for. With that being said, let's take a look at the Modern Warfare 3 system requirement on PC.

System Requirement for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 on PC

Modern Warfare 3 is expected to have the same system requirements as MW2. Here are the minimum, recommended, competitive, and ultra specifications for running the title smoothly on PC.

MW3 Minimum Specifications (720p 30fps low preset)

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update)†

MW3 Recommended Specifications (1080p 60fps high preset)

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64 Bit (latest update)†

MW3 Competitive Specifications (1080p 144fps high preset)

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64 Bit (latest update)†

MW3 Ultra 4K Specifications (2160p 120fps ultra preset)

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64 Bit (latest update)†

Modern Warfare 3 is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam and Battle.net launcher. The game is available in two distinct editions, the Standard and the Vault Edition.

The Vault Edition includes the Nemesis Operator Pack with skins for Captain Price, Ghost, Warden, and Makarov. It also contains two FATE Weapon Vaults, the Soap Operator Pack (both for MW2 and MW3) along with Battle Pass 50 Tier Skip, and 1100 CP.

Modern Warfare 3 launches on November 10, 2023, with Campaign Early Access from November 3. Players can pre-order the game right now and jump into the ongoing beta.