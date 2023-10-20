Modern Warfare 3 campaign early access release date and time for all regions

Modern Warfare 3's highly awaited release is just around the corner, with the official release date set for November 10, 2023. However, players who have digitally pre-ordered the game will have exclusive early access a full week ahead, starting November 2, 2023. This unique opportunity allows gamers to immerse themselves in the complete narrative without missing out on anything.

One of the most fascinating components of MW3's campaign is the return of the infamous antagonist, Vladimir Makarov, whose presence has sparked the fanbase's curiosity. The plot remains in the dark, leaving players eager to discover Makarov's evil schemes and see how Task Force 141 will deal with this formidable mastermind.

In this article, we will provide the exact release dates and times for Modern Warfare 3's early access campaign in various regions, ensuring that players all across the world are aware of the timings.

When does the Modern Warfare 3 campaign early access go live?

Modern Warfare 3's early access campaign will start simultaneously worldwide on November 2, 2023, at 10 am PT for all digitally pre-ordered platforms. To account for differing time zones, below are the corresponding release times for gamers around the world:

Pacific Time (PT): November 2, 2023, at 10 am

November 2, 2023, at 10 am Mountain Time (MT): November 2, 2023, at 11 am

November 2, 2023, at 11 am Central Time (CT): November 2, 2023, at 12 pm

November 2, 2023, at 12 pm Eastern Time (ET): November 2, 2023, at 1 pm

November 2, 2023, at 1 pm Brasília Time (BRT): November 2, 2023, at 2 pm

November 2, 2023, at 2 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): November 2, 2023, at 5 pm

November 2, 2023, at 5 pm Central European Time (CET): November 2, 2023, at 6 pm

November 2, 2023, at 6 pm Eastern European Time (EET): November 2, 2023, at 7 pm

November 2, 2023, at 7 pm Moscow Standard Time (MSK): November 2, 2023, at 8 pm

November 2, 2023, at 8 pm Indian Standard Time (IST): November 2, 2023, at 10:30 pm

November 2, 2023, at 10:30 pm China Standard Time (CST): November 3, 2023, at 1 am

November 3, 2023, at 1 am Japan Standard Time (JST): November 3, 2023, at 2 am

November 3, 2023, at 2 am Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): November 3, 2023, at 3 am

November 3, 2023, at 3 am New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): November 3, 2023, at 5 am

The developers have not yet revealed if there will be a pre-load window for the Modern Warfare 3 campaign early access. However, players who have pre-ordered the game will have the download option available as soon as the game's early access is released.

Until then, fans can immerse themselves in the captivating Modern Warfare 2 The Haunting event. This event introduces intriguing game modes, map transformations, new gameplay elements, and more, adding excitement and engagement to the gaming experience.