How to defeat Evil Spirits in Warzone 2 The Haunting event?

Call of Duty Warzone 2 The Haunting event is live where the battlefield has undergone an eerie transformation. Explore the spooky Al Mazrah map and face off against fearsome monsters such as Evil Spirits, The Butcher, Swamp Creatures, The Pharoah, UFO, and The Ghost Train. Eliminate these terrifying entities to receive distinctive rewards, bringing fun experiences to your Warzone matches.

In this article, we'll discuss the Evit Spirits in more detail, offering insight into their Al Mazrah locations and strategies for defeating them.

Where to find the Evil Spirits in Warzone 2's The Haunting event?

The Haunting event introduced some dangerous monsters with varying degrees of difficulty, with Evil Spirits being the most simple ones.

Players must, however, invest time and effort in navigating the Al Mazrah area and meticulously seek these spirits since there are four separate Evil Spirits hidden in different locations.

Reaper: Can be found in Al-Safwa Quarry

Witch: Can be found in Al Malik Airport

Ghoul: Can be found in Al Mazrah City

Specter: Can be found in Al Bagra Fortress

Within the POIs, you need to simply loot containers to reveal them; there is no particular challenge involved here.

How to defeat The Evil Spirits in Warzone 2's The Haunting event?

Evil Spirits in Call of Duty Warzone 2's Haunting event are not meant to be vanquished; rather, they are designed to provide jump scares. You cannot damage or shoot them.

Nevertheless, when you open the specific loot container containing the Evil Spirit, it will immediately jump out and vanish.

The key to defeating them is simple: you don't need any firepower, you simply need to explore and search for the right container that contains an Evil Spirit.

For swift completion, plan an effective route beforehand to minimize the travel time and "defeat" all four of them in one go.

Rewards for defeating The Haunting bosses in Warzone 2

The most significant reward one can acquire by defeating the bosses available in The Haunting event is the Bloody Mess Bas-P Mastery reward. To earn this unique weapon blueprint, you must defeat at least five bosses out of six.

During the event in Al Mazrah, players will face six monsters, each having varied difficulty.

The Butcher

Swamp Creature

The Pharaoh

UFO

Ghost Train

Evil Spirits

Warzone 2 The Haunting event kicked off on October 17, 2023, and is available on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.