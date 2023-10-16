All The Haunting bosses and how to reportedly beat them in Warzone 2

Call of Duty Warzone 2 will receive one of the spookiest makeovers with the launch of The Haunting event on October 17, 2023, as it will introduce new paranormals and unearthly boss monsters. These creatures will appear on all the maps and can be killed to claim loot and additional rewards for the Halloween celebration event. Boss monsters will undoubtedly be challenging to defeat and might even cause operators to receive fatal wounds.

Players will be able to experience the Halloween spirit on the battleground, as the maps will have multiple jumpscares and undead monsters in unexpected locations. The update is slated to affect both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 to continue the trend of celebrating real-world occasions in Call of Duty games.

This article will highlight the methods that can be used to defeat different creatures in The Haunting event of Warzone 2.

Note: The information mentioned below has not been disclosed by Activision and is based on the findings of dataminers directly from the game files.

How to reportedly defeat The Haunting bosses in Warzone 2?

Here is a list of all the boss monsters that will be appearing in Warzone 2 as a part of The Haunting event.

The Butcher: The Butcher can apparently be summoned by activating the Altars of Lilith. You would then have to defeat it by emptying several magazines of your weapon.

Swamp Creature: You can summon the Swamp Creature by finding the Tiara. You can then participate in a fight against it to eliminate the monster.

The Pharaoh: You must secure the Sarcophagus to summon The Pharaoh. Barrage it with your bullets and lethal equipment to annihilate the monster.

UFO: You will need to destroy all the anomalies on the map and deliver the secured Artifact to the portal to defeat the UFO.

Ghost Train: You can raid the train and then secure the Heart present inside a secure safe to defeat the Ghost Train.

You can raid the train and then secure the Heart present inside a secure safe to defeat the Ghost Train. Evil Spirits: Four different spirits can be sighted on Al Mazrah - a Reaper, a Specter, a Ghoul, and a Witch. These paranormals might also be susceptible to gunfire damage and eventually die to drop some loot or unlock rewards.

It is important to note that this might not be the final list of all the monsters available to hunt in Warzone 2. The developer could potentially add more ghastly entities and bosses to The Haunting event game modes and create even more chaos and competition on the map.

All leaked rewards for defeating The Haunting bosses in Warzone 2

It seems that you could earn a few rewards from participating in eliminating the boss monsters on the battle royale maps. However, the most substantial reward is apparently received when a player eliminates all the paranormals and monsters on the map to unlock a BAS-P Sub Machine Gun (SMG) blueprint called Bloody Mess.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more recent updates.