Tracer Pack Lilith operator bundle in Warzone 2 and MW2: Price, what's included and more

Tracer Pack Lilith operator bundle is now officially live on Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2, and players can find the pack in the game store. With Lilith coming to Call of Duty, this is the first crossover between the FPS behemoth and the Diablo franchise. Furthermore, it doesn't just end here; Inarius is also coming to Call of Duty as an operator alongside multiple pop culture characters and items.

If you are looking forward to learning the price of the Tracer Pack: Lilith operator bundle and what's included within it, read below.

Tracer Pack Lilith operator bundle price and release date in Warzone 2 and MW2

Lilith operator bundle (Image via Activision)

The Lilith bundle went live on October 15 and is now available to purchase in the Call of Duty game store. The Inarius operator bundle will come to the game on October 26, 2023.

The bundle will officially cost 2,400 COD points in the game store. You are good to go if you have the same amount of CP. However, if are short of in-game currency, then you must purchase them from the same store.

The 2,000 (+400) CP pack would be the best deal as it covers everything you need. The same would cost $19.99 or its equivalent currency in different regions.

Here is a complete breakdown of all CP packs in Call of Duty:

200 COD Points: $1.99

$1.99 500 COD Points: $4.99

$4.99 1,000 (+100 Bonus) COD Points: $9.99

$9.99 2,000 (+400 Bonus) COD Points: $19.99

$19.99 4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) COD Points: $39.99

$39.99 7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) COD Points: $74.99

$74.99 10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) COD Points: $99.99

$99.99 15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) COD Points: $149.99

What's included in the Tracer Pack Lilith operator bundle in Warzone 2 and MW2

The Lilith bundle is packed with many items, including the operator skin of the daughter of Hatred and the Creator of Sanctuary in the Diablo series. Players would also receive two exclusive weapon blueprints with Bloodred tracers and Ascension death effects.

Here are all the items included in the pack listed below:

"Lilith" Operator Skin

"Blood Petal" Assault Rifle Blueprint

"Eternal Conflict" SMG Weapon Blueprint

"Daughter of Hatred" Finishing Move

"Wretched Death" Vehicle Skin

"Altar of Lilith" Weapon Charm

"Lilith's Call" Sticker

"Lilith's Throne" Loading Screen

"Summon Lilith" Emblem

This covers everything you need about the Tracer Pack Lilith in Warzone 2 and MW2. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for upcoming updates.