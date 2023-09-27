How to get Lilith Operator in Warzone 2 and MW2

Call of Duty Warzone 2 and MW2 will be receiving one of the most sinister-looking Operators from Diablo IV, Lilith. The antagonist will crossover from their original title to rain down hell in the blood-soaked battlefields of the multiplayer and battle royale. Lilith will be accompanied by the fallen angel Inarius in a separate bundle and should arrive just before The Haunting event.

The Lilith Operator will be made available for players in one of the most anticipated collaborations of the game. The character’s unholy presence on the playing field is expected to add a horror element to The Haunting event. The Operator's demonic design is bound to catch the attention of the entire community.

This article highlights how to secure the Lilith Operator in Warzone 2 and MW2.

Obtaining the Lilith Operator in Warzone 2 and MW2

Here is how you can get the Lilith Operator in Warzone 2 and MW2:

Launch your game client after the necessary updates go live.

Open your game and click on the “Store” tab on the home screen.

Scroll down and find the Lilith Operator bundle. You will have to complete the transaction process to acquire it for your account.

Once the transaction is complete, equip all the items from the bundle and try out the fresh cosmetics.

It is important to note that the Lilith Operator will not be tied to any challenges, as the publisher did not mention it in its most recent patch notes. The only way to get the skins is to buy the entire bundle from the in-game store.

What is the price of the Lilith Operator bundle?

The exact price has not been revealed yet, but going by the publisher's past trends, players can expect it to cost around 2400 Call of Duty Points (CP). The premium and exclusive nature of the Lilith bundle makes the price tag somewhat predictable. Expect the exact cost of the entire pack to be released in the upcoming weeks.

When does the Lilith Operator bundle release?

The entire Lilith bundle is slated to release on October 15, 2023, which is just two days prior to the mid-seasonal update. This date is subject to change as Activision holds the flag on all such decisions. However, it is rare for the publisher to change announced dates, and this only happens during emergency situations.

What’s included in the Lilith Operator bundle?

Warzone 2 and MW2 players will get the following list of items with the Lilith Operator bundle:

“Lilith” Operator Skin

“Blood Petal” Assault Rifle Blueprint

“Eternal Conflict” SMG Weapon Blueprint

“Daughter of Hatred” Finishing Move

“Wretched Death” Vehicle Skin

“Altar of Lilith” Weapon Charm

“Lilith’s Call” Sticker

“Lilith’s Throne” Loading Screen

“Summon Lilith” Emblem

These cosmetics will be included in the bundle and expand the overall collection of skins in the game.

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates.