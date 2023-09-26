Blackcell Battle Pass in Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 6: Price, what's included, and more

Call of Duty has just unveiled the exclusive items in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 6 Blackcell Battle Pass expansion, and the cosmetics are something to talk about. From an exclusive Valeria skin to her robo dog companion tracer weapon blueprints, the premium Battle Pass Upgrade offers loads of content in Season 6.

This article provides information on the price of this season's Blackcell expansion and all the items included in it.

What is the price of Blackcell Battle Pass in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 6?

Expand Tweet

Like every other season, the Blackcell Battle Pass expansion will cost $29.99 or its equivalent currency in different regions. It's important to note that the expansion differs from the standard Battle Pass. The Season 6 pass will be available for 1,100 Call of Duty points.

What's included in Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 6 Blackcell Battle Pass?

Here are all the items coming to this season's Blackcell expansion:

Instant unlock

V4L3RIA skin

Pet Companion 'Megabyte'

New tracer weapon blueprint

Blackcell Smoke Grenade

Battle Pass and 20+ Tier skips

1,100 Call of Duty points

Bonus items

Six tracer weapon blueprints

10 Operator skins

Two vehicle skins

One of the biggest attractions of this season's Battle Pass expansion is the new cyberpunk-themed Valeria Operator skin, which is a hybrid machine built for Valeria with a semi-transparent skin. Furthermore, a robotic voice has also been added to the Operator, which should be exciting to hear.

Expand Tweet

Aside from the V4L3RIA skin, she also has a companion pet named Megabyte. This dog-like robot will serve a similar purpose to previous companions introduced in Call of Duty.

Based on Blackcell promo images, it appears that multiple Spawn variants are coming as different Operator skins in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 as well.

Furthermore, PlayStation gamers will gain some benefits from buying this Blackcell Batte Pass compared to players on other platforms. They will get a 25 Tier skips instead of 20.

When does Blackcell Battle Pass for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 launch?

The Blackcell Battle Pass for Warzone 2 and MW2 will officially go live on September 27, the same time as the Season 6 launch. The upcoming season is a celebration of Halloween, with the fan-favorite event 'The Haunting' also returning.

For more information regarding the Battle Pass, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section.