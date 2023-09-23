How to get Valeria robot skin in Warzone 2 and MW2

Call of Duty Warzone 2 and MW2 will receive a new Season 6 unique skin with the BlackCell version of the battle pass called the “V4L3RIA” operator. The Season 6 update will arrive on September 27, 2023, and introduce a long list of fresh gameplay content including new weapons, blueprints, operators, game modes, and more.

It will also be the final seasonal patch before the launch of the new multiplayer title Modern Warfare 3.

The BlackCell version is a step above the premium battle pass as it provides all the content included in the seasonal pass and more exclusive items. The V4L3RIA skin has been announced to be the primary attraction for Season 6 as it embodies the peak of technological advancement visible directly on the skin of the operator itself.

This article will highlight the best way to unlock the Valeria robot skin in Warzone 2 and MW2.

How to unlock V4L3RIA operator in Warzone 2 and MW2

Here is a quick set of instructions to obtain the V4L3RIA skin in Warzone 2 and MW2.

Launch the game client on your system when the Season 6 update is launched on the aforementioned date.

After the installation of the update is complete, launch the game and head over to the Battlepass tab on your home screen.

You will need to purchase the BlackCell Battle Pass bundle to gain access to the V4L3RIA operator.

Complete the necessary challenges (if any) to permanently add the new skin to your account inventory.

It is important to note that the skin cannot be secured by any other challenges as it is strictly locked behind the BlackCell paywall.

The battle pass is a great way to acquire new cosmetics for one’s collection as it also provides Call of Duty Points (CP) as rewards in various tiers and sectors.

What is the price of the BlackCell Bundle

The BlackCell Battle Pass bundle will be priced at $29.99. It will include the V4L3RIA operator, a trusty combat-ready pet “Megabyte”, 1100 CP, and 20 tier (25 for PlayStation users) skips for the Season 6 Battle Pass.

It will also have various unique iterations of the skins coming in the new battle pass alongside the original cosmetics to provide the best value for its price.

More details about the V4L3RIA operator

The V4L3RIA skin is described as a hybrid machine that is specifically engineered to participate in the battlefield for the Season 6 update. It boasts a unique pairing of advanced robotics and biological equipment to make a perfect soldier that can take down enemies with precision.

The upcoming Warzone 2 operator features translucent skin that lets players directly see the spectacular machinery used to build the skeletal structure as well as parts of the nervous system.

Fans can keep an eye out for the official Call of Duty Twitter (X) page for announcements and news. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more recent updates.