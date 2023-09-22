When does Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 6 go live? Release date and time for all regions

The highly anticipated Season 6 update for Call of Duty Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 is only a few days away. In a recent blog post, Activision revealed new content expected to be launched as part of this critical patch. Players can expect many fresh additions in both titles in season 6. This includes maps, weapons, intriguing events, and more.

This article will provide gamers with information regarding the release of Season 6 for Warzone 2 and MW2. It will offer the update's specific date and time of release across various regions.

Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 6 release date and time for all regions

Expand Tweet

Season 6 of Call of Duty Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 is set to be released on September 27, 2023. The update will go online at the same time across the world to ensure a synchronized global launch. As a result, gamers in different time zones may expect varying release schedules.

With that in mind, here is when the update will come out across various regions worldwide:

September 27, 2023, 9 am PT (US West Coast)

September 27, 2023, 11 pm CT (Illinois)

September 27, 2023, 12 pm ET (US East Coast)

September 27, 2023, 5 pm GMT (UK)

September 27, 2023, 6 pm CEST (Central Europe)

September 27, 2023, 7 pm MSK (Moscow)

September 27, 2023, 9:30 pm IST (India)

September 28, 2023, 12 am CST (China)

September 28, 2023, 1 am JST (Japan)

September 28, 2023, 2 am AEST (Australia)

September 28, 2023, 4 am NZST (New Zealand)

The upcoming major update will bring a slew of fresh content. Notably, Warzone 2 will offer intriguing new modes as part of the Haunting event. However, they will not be featured in the forthcoming Season 6 update but will be introduced during its mid-season patch.

Expand Tweet

With the hell-cursed anti-hero Spawn arriving in Season 6, the battlefield gains a compelling new component. Additionally, four new multiplayer maps will be included in the upcoming patch, as well as three new functional weapons — the TR-76 Geist assault rifle, ISO 9mm SMG, and Dual Kamas melee weapon. All of this content will enhance the gameplay experience in both Warzone and MW2.