Lilith and Inarius from Diablo 4 are officially coming as operators in Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 6

Lilith and Inarius from Diablo 4 will be joining Warzone 2 and MW2 as playable Operators in Season 6. The two characters will be available as part of their own Diablo-themed bundle. Although it is currently unknown what these bundles will come with, apart from the Operators, players can expect Diablo-themed weapon blueprints, calling cards, charms, and more.

Season 6 of Warzone 2 and MW2 is everything Halloween and horror. Apart from "The Haunting" events, the two games will see the addition of a plethora of new content in the form of weapons, licensed Operators, and more. While all these additions are certainly intriguing, Lilith and Inarius certainly stand out from the rest.

Call of Duty to introduce Lilith and Inarius from Diablo 4 in Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 6

To everyone's surprise, the popular Diablo 4 characters Lilith and Inarius will be joining the fight in Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 6 as Operators. The crossover between Diablo 4 and Call of Duty was certainly unexpected. However, bringing two separate universes together isn't a first for the franchise.

Previously in Season 5 Reloaded, Call of Duty introduced the Tomb Raider Lara Croft as an Operator and had fans surprised and elated simultaneously. This time around, the Halloween-themed Season 6 opens the doors to hell to welcome Lilith and Inarius into the blood-stained battlefields of the games.

The exact price of the bundles is currently unknown. However, fans can expect the usual 2400 COD points price tag. But they aren't the only new Operators joining the games. Spawn, Skeletor, Ash Williams, and Alucard will also be introduced as licensed Operators during the season.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's Season 6 will go live on September 27, 2023, at 9 am PT. The update will be available simultaneously on the Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.