How to unlock Inarius from Diablo 4 in Warzone 2 and MW2

Warzone 2 and MW2 are bracing for fallout as Inarius, one of Diablo 4's renowned characters, prepares to enter the battlefield. This cross-pollination of two titanic franchises brings an exciting impact for the playerbase. The unique operator will be added to the roster to ensure a new narrative twist. Inarius vividly resembles his Diablo iteration, emphasizing developers' meticulous efforts in incorporating characters from various franchises.

Since their merger in 2008, Activision and Blizzard have essentially been the same company. As a result, it's only natural that one of the main characters from Blizzard's best-selling game would appear in Activision's big Call of Duty release.

This article will explain how to get the operator from Diablo 4 in Warzone 2 and MW2.

When does the Inarius operator bundle in Warzone 2 and MW2 release

According to the official Call of Duty blog, the operator bundle will be released in Warzone 2 and MW2 on October 26. This corresponds to the anticipated release of Diablo 4 Season 2. As a result, the bundle's release is painstakingly timed with the narrative evolutions of both the CoD and Diablo series.

How to get the Inarius operator bundle in Warzone 2 and MW2

In order to unlock the operator in both games, you must first purchase his Diablo-themed bundle from the in-game store. Only available in-store, this package will not be unique to the Season 6 Battle Pass. After the bundle is out, you should be able to purchase it in-game.

The expected price of Inarius operator bundle in Warzone 2 and MW2

While the exact price for the bundle has yet to be announced, it is expected to cost around 2400 CoD Points, a standard pricing scheme for comparable in-game purchases. Allocating CoD points for pre-release purchases could ensure a seamless and rapid acquisition of the package upon arrival. Prices may fluctuate or vary depending on regional market conditions or platform-specific pricing rules.

What's included in Inarius operator bundle in Warzone 2 and MW2

According to the official Call of Duty blog, the operator bundle will have Inarius fully armored in an iconic Operator Skin. It will also feature:

Pro-Tuned “Fallen Angel” SMG

“Heaven’s War” Sniper Rifle Weapon Blueprints

“Inarius Impaling”: A finishing move players can activate for close-quarters flank attacks.

“Heaven’s Castaway” Vehicle Skin

“Cathedral of Light” Weapon Charm

“Rogue Angel” Sticker

“Archangel” Loading Screen

“World Father” Emblem

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's Season 6 will go live on September 27, 2023, at 9 am PT. The update will be available simultaneously on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.