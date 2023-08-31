Iconic Captain Price skin leaked ahead of Modern Warfare 3 release

The iconic Captain Price from Call of Duty 2 is reportedly returning in Warzone and Modern Warfare 2 just right before the global release of Modern Warfare 3 on November 10. Dataminers have found the classic operator skin in the game file, featuring Captain Price in his old attire with his signature cigar. While Activision is nostalgia-bombing fans with all these new skins and operators, this one will be a fan favorite immediately.

Read below to learn more about the leaked operator skin of Captain Price in Warzone and Modern Warfare 2.

Captain Price from Call of Duty 2 is reportedly coming to Warzone 2 and MW2

According to Task Force Leakers network's post, the classic Captain Price skin will be launched in Season 6 of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. While most of the skins will get carried forward to the upcoming iteration, we can expect that the same will also be available in Modern Warfare 3.

If you are a veteran Call of Duty fan, you'll never forget the old attire of Captain John Price. Before getting rebooted in the new and Modern Warfare timelines, the iconic character first appeared in a World War 2 setting.

In 2005, when Call of Duty 2 was released, Price made his second appearance in The Diversionary Raid mission. Before getting rebooted in the Modern Warfare timeline, he led the 7th Armoured Division in the British Army during World War 2.

Upon garnering massive popularity as a character, Activision brought him into the modern setting and featured him in the Modern Warfare timeline. Furthermore, the same character also got rebooted in 2019 when the new era of Call of Duty was released with a massive revamp.

Despite all the reboots, fans still remember the old Price from the first two years of Call of Duty, and the recently leaked skin is undoubtedly a tribute to that.

Dataminers have also found other significant crossovers coming to Call of Duty in the last season of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. From He-Man villain Skeletor to Alucard from Hellsing, there is plenty of content in the forthcoming season if the leaks are accurate.

For more information, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section.