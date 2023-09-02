Warzone 2 and MW2 WSOW Solo Yolo Pack: What's included, price, and more

The World Series of Warzone MTX pack celebrates the Solo Yolo showdown with the Solo Yolo Pack, which is now available in Warzone 2 and MW2. The Call of Duty World Series of Warzone Solo Yolo Showdown is a special event that offers a unique MTX pack called the WSOW Solo Yolo Pack, which is a bundle that players can buy in-game.

Items such as weapons, calling cards, emblems, and more are all available within the bundle. The launch of the Solo Yolo pack is undoubtedly a huge step towards enthralling the gaming community with more content.

It not only provides a new set of cosmetics but also adds more depth to the World Series of Warzone event. This guide will provide players with the necessary steps required to get this bundle.

What's included in WSOW Solo Yolo Pack in Warzone 2 and MW2

The WSOW Solo Yolo pack for Warzone 2 and MW2 has been released by Activision and provides gamers with the opportunity to experience in-game material that boasts style and efficiency.

The bundle features a flashy and speedy Solo Yolo Chimera Assault Rifle blueprint and a Red Mist Victus Xmr Sniper Rifle blueprint. Fans would be ecstatic to know that the WSOW Solo Yolo Pack bundle isn't merely made up of gun skins but also includes a slew of in-game goodies. This attractive bundle includes:

Solo Yolo - Chimera Assault Rifle Blueprint

- Chimera Assault Rifle Blueprint Red Mist - Victus Xmr Sniper Rifle Blueprint

- Victus Xmr Sniper Rifle Blueprint Wish you were here! - Animated calling card-

- Animated calling card- Let's go streaking - Animated calling card

- Animated calling card Splat - Calling Card

- Calling Card Broken - Emblem

- Emblem Breaking Cameras - Emblem

- Emblem Consumable - One-hour double weapon XP

- One-hour double weapon XP Consumable - One-hour double XP

Price of WSOW Solo Yolo Pack in Warzone 2 and MW2

This Solo Yolo Pack bundle can be purchased for 1500 COD points at the in-game store.

How to obtain the WSOW Solo Yolo Pack in Warzone 2 and MW2

The Solo Yolo pack is available at the in-game store. To add this bundle to your game, do the following:

From the main menu, navigate to the in-game store.

Find the Solo Yolo Pack among the products listed.

Use your COD points to purchase the item.

Once the transaction is completed, your new bundle will be added to your collection.

Call of Duty Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded is live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.