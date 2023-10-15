How to unlock the leaked "Bloody Mess" Bas-P Mastery reward in Warzone 2 The Haunting event

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 The Haunting event is just around the corner, and it will bring a plethora of rewards and in-game challenges with it. One of the most exciting prizes in the Halloween special event is a mastery blueprint for the Bas-P SMG. However, unlocking this would be trickier and tougher compared to other rewards in the event.

Although Call of Duty is yet to reveal the official list, dataminers have gone through the game files and unearthed almost everything regarding the upcoming event. Hence, the said rewards and the unlocking parts will remain the same.

If you are looking for how to unlock the exclusive mastery blueprint for the Bas-P in Warzone 2 The Haunting event, read below.

How to obtain the leaked "Bloody Mess" Bas-P Mastery reward in The Haunting event in Warzone 2

The "Bloody Mess" Bas-P Mastery reward is a part of the Operation Nightmare event in WZ 2. According to Call of Duty's official blog, this event will play out on Al Mazrah, and operators will face otherworldly enemies as they complete different objectives.

There are a total of six bosses in The Haunting. To get the weapon blueprint, you will be required to defeat at least five of them. Note that this challenge is exclusive to the Al Mazrah map, and it won't be applicable on others like Vondel or Ashika Island.

Here are all the six bosses in the Operation Nightmare event in Warzone 2's The Haunting -

The Butcher

Swamp Creature

The Pharaoh

UFO

Ghost Train

Evil Spirits

Best Bas-P loadout in Warzone 2 The Haunting event

Undoubtedly, the Bas-P is one of the most powerful SMGs to use in The Haunting event in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. Upon unlocking the mastery reward, you can also customize your loadout to get the best out of the weapon.

Here is a class setup recommended by Warzone guru JGod -

Muzzle - Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider ( Vertical - 0.52, Horizontal - 0.23)

Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider ( 0.52, 0.23) Barrel - 6.5" Bruen Drake ( Vertical - 0.34, Horizontal - -0.28)

6.5" Bruen Drake ( 0.34, -0.28) Laser - 1mW Quick Fire Laser ( Vertical - -0.34, Horizontal - -39.48)

1mW Quick Fire Laser ( -0.34, -39.48) Stock - Bruen Flash V4 Stock ( Vertical - -2.19, Horizontal - -1.70)

Bruen Flash V4 Stock ( -2.19, -1.70) Magazine - 50 Round Drum

WZ 2 The Haunting event is slated to commence on October 17, 2023. With modes like Vondead, Operation Nightmare, and Zombie Royale, a plethora of engaging content is on its way. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for more updates.