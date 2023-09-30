JGOD's meta BAS-P loadout for Warzone 2 Season 6

Season 6 of Warzone 2 is live and has several powerful firearms in its meta. In the SMG category, the BAS-P has received several significant buffs in this new patch. Moreover, according to JGOD, it is definitely a "meta contender" this season. In a recent video posted on his YouTube channel, the content creator breaks down this gun's various stats and also discusses its best loadout.

This article will talk about how viable it is to use the BAS-P in Warzone 2 Season 6. It is also going to provide a loadout for this weapon that the YouTuber has recommended.

Best BAS-P loadout in Warzone 2 Season 6

JGOD's BAS-P loadout for Warzone 2 Season 6 (Image via Activision and YouTube/JGOD)

According to JGOD, the best loadout for BAS-P in Warzone 2 Season 6 patch is as follows:

Muzzle - Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider ( Vertical - 0.52, Horizontal - 0.23)

Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider ( 0.52, 0.23) Barrel - 6.5" Bruen Drake ( Vertical - 0.34, Horizontal - -0.28)

6.5" Bruen Drake ( 0.34, -0.28) Laser - 1mW Quick Fire Laser ( Vertical - -0.34, Horizontal - -39.48)

1mW Quick Fire Laser ( -0.34, -39.48) Stock - Bruen Flash V4 Stock ( Vertical - -2.19, Horizontal - -1.70)

Bruen Flash V4 Stock ( -2.19, -1.70) Magazine - 50 Round Drum

The BAS-P is a close-to-mid-range SMG loved by fans for facilitating strafing. This gun was quite underwhelming during its launch but has since received several buffs, turning it into a powerful weapon platform. In Season 6, the neck, limb, and torso damage multipliers of the BAS-P have been further improved, making it a much more lethal and viable CQC firearm.

The attachments that have been recommended by JGOD to use with this weapon to improve its usability are:

The Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider will not only improve the recoil steadiness but will also conceal the muzzle flash.

will not only improve the recoil steadiness but will also conceal the muzzle flash. The 6.5" Bruen Drake barrel will boost hip recoil control, aim down sight, and movement speed of BAS-P.

barrel will boost hip recoil control, aim down sight, and movement speed of BAS-P. The 1mW Quick Fire laser will improve the aim-down sight speed of the gun even more, making it super snappy in close-range gunfights.

laser will improve the aim-down sight speed of the gun even more, making it super snappy in close-range gunfights. The Bruen Flash V4 Stock will give the gun a massive increase in mobility by improving your crouch movement speed, sprint speed, and aim walking speed. Plus, it also provides an additional ADS speed boost.

will give the gun a massive increase in mobility by improving your crouch movement speed, sprint speed, and aim walking speed. Plus, it also provides an additional ADS speed boost. The BAS-P has quite a high rate of fire, which eats through the bullet count quite quickly. As such, the 50 Round Drum magazine will ensure that you have enough bullets for sustained gunfight engagements.

Best BAS-P class setup in Warzone 2 Season 6

Players can use the following perks and equipment in their class setup to make the most of JGOD's recommended BAS-P loadout:

Perk Package

Base Perk 1: Overkill

Overkill Base Perk 2: Double Time

Double Time Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: High Alert

Equipment

Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Smoke Grenade Lethal: Drill Charge

The BAS-P can be paired with the TAQ-V or Lachmann-762 battle rifles to take care of long-range engagements.