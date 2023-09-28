Best ISO 9mm loadout in Warzone 2 Season 6: Class setup, attachments, perks, and more

The ISO 9mm is the latest SMG to be added in Warzone 2 Season 6. The firearm is an exceptional pick for close-range fights. It boasts a fast fire rate and fantastic mobility stats, making it ideal for aggressive plays. However, it isn't without faults of its own. This SMG lacks when it comes to mid and long-range engagements. While that might not seem like an issue in Modern Warfare 2, it can be detrimental in the battle royale.

Hence, for players looking to get the most out of this fast-shooting SMG, this guide will take a closer look at the best ISO 9mm loadout to use, the optimal Perk Package, the preferred Equipment, and more.

Best ISO 9mm loadout for Warzone 2 Season 6

Best ISO 9mm loadout in Warzone 2 Season 6 explored (Image via Activision)

To shred enemies with the ISO 9mm in Warzone 2 Season 6, you should use the following loadout:

Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

Barrel: 9" PTX Trainer

Ammunition: 9mm Hollow Point

Magazine: 50 Round Mag

Stock: Collapsed Stock

Here's how these attachments affect the submachine gun:

VLK LZR 7MW boosts the aim-down sight speed of the SMG. It stabilizes the aim and increases the sprint-to-fire speed, making the weapon suitable for fast and aggressive close-quarter engagements.

9" PTX Trainer increases the damage range of the firearm, reducing the time-to-kill to an extent at medium to long ranges. It also boosts movement speed, bullet velocity, and hip fire accuracy.

9mm Hollow Point slows the target when hit, making it easier to take them out. This comes in handy, especially in scenarios when you are chasing down enemies.

50 Round Mag is a must-have attachment. The fast fire rate empties the magazine really quickly. Hence, having extra ammo ensures that you don't end up reloading in the middle of a gunfight.

Collapsed Stock boosts the aim down sight speed, sprint to fire speed, movement speed, and hip fire recoil control. This fine-tunes the firearm for further aggression.

Best ISO 9mm class setup for Warzone 2 Season 6

ISO 9mm class setup in Warzone 2 Season 6 (Image via Activision)

To make the most out of the ISO 9mm loadout in Warzone 2 Season 6, use these Perks and Equipment in your class setup:

Perk Package

Base Perk 1: Overkill

Base Perk 2: Double Time

Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: High Alert

Equipment

Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Lethal: Throwing Knife

When it comes to the Secondary weapon, it is advised to go with a Battle Rifle that can handle mid and long-range fights conveniently. The recently buffed TAQ-V is a fantastic choice to couple with this SMG.

How to unlock the ISO 9mm in Warzone 2 Season 6?

Guide to unlocking the ISO 9mm in Warzone 2 Season 6 (Image via Activision)

To unlock the ISO 9mm in Warzone 2 Season 6, you must complete the Sector F4 of the Battle Pass. It's free to unlock and doesn't require much effort. Here's how you can do so:

First, complete Sector F3, F14, or F15 to be eligible to access Sector F4.

Next, in Sector F4, use Battle Tokens to unlock the Party Pooper sticker, Double Weapon XP token, COD points, and the Double Battle Pass token.

Now use one Battle Pass token to unlock the SMG, which is the High-Value Target (HVT) of Sector F4.

Once acquired, it is advised to play a few matches with it to level it up and unlock all the attachment slots and the attachments as suggested in this guide. If you are able to get the SMG to level 13, you'll unlock the tuning feature, which will allow for further customization.

