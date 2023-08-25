Best way to tune attachments in Warzone 2

Call of Duty Warzone 2 provides a massive arsenal of weapons for the playerbase to utilize. The weapon tuning mechanism was first introduced with Modern Warfare 2 and Activision’s Battle Royale title. It is an extension of the attachments that can be used to improve a weapon’s stats and is crucial for some meta loadouts. However, this can prove to be quite complicated for newcomers.

The weapon tuning mechanism is a method used to increase the efficiency of certain pros of attachments to make the weapon more user-friendly. This is commonly done to increase stats like recoil control, Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed, bullet velocity, and more.

Let us take a closer look at the most effective way to tune attachments in Warzone 2.

Warzone 2 weapon tuning for attachments

Call of Duty Warzone 2 is a tactical shooter at its core and was created to provide an authentic combat experience to the playerbase. The developers included the weapon tuning system as a method to make the game more immersive, as these changes can also be made in real life.

The word 'tuning' already gives a distinct idea about its features and how it can be used to fine-tune one’s weapons for the best results.

Here is how you can tune your weapon attachments to make them more effective against enemy players:

In order to unlock the weapon tuning option, level up your choice of weapon to its maximum rank.

The majority of the attachments allow tuning and provide you with four stats that can be tweaked.

The tuning menu will provide a vertical and a horizontal adjustment bar with a graph in the middle. The changes you make will reflect on the graph to provide a visual representation of the stats.

The best method is to move the adjustment bar in a way that the required stat increases one bar above its base level on the graph. This will ensure that the tuning does not negatively strain other stats.

Repeat the same adjustments for both bars to adjust the required stats present for each attachment.

It is important to note that some attachments do not feature tuning. This can be easily spotted by hovering the cursor over the attachment and if the tune option pops up above it. However, tuning can be seen as a trial-and-error method where one setup might suit only a percentage of the playerbase.

The easiest way to build an effective loadout remains following the guides of popular content creators. These builds are tried and tested, making them some of the most effective meta classes to use in Warzone 2’s Battle Royale and Resurgence modes.

The weapon tuning method can be mastered by pouring in hours of grinding and testing out every tuned attachment. This skill can help players create different classes to suit their own playstyle in the battle royale title.