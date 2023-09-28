Best Lockwood 300 loadout in Warzone 2 Season 6: Class setup, attachments, perks, and more

The Lockwood 300 in Warzone 2 Season 6 is capable of wiping out foes with a few shots, but it requires the appropriate loadout. It is one of four Shotguns available in Warzone 2 Season 6 and is one of the most powerful in its class, providing severe damage but easy to control. Despite being a shotgun, it had the capacity to one-shot opponents across the map.

The Lockwood 300, like the 725, is a double-barrel shotgun, which means it can only hold two slugs in the chamber before needing to be reloaded. Depending on the range at which you fire an enemy, you will likely require both slugs to kill them. If you're within five to 10 meters, one slug may suffice, provided you aim for the upper body and connect it.

JGOD, a popular YouTuber, recommends a loadout for the Lockwood 300, claiming that it will let the gun be devastating while dealing with enemies in Warzone 2 Season 6.

Best loadout setup for Lockwood 300 in Warzone 2 Season 6

This Lockwood 300 loadout was created mostly for agility and mobility. Because the shotgun only has two slugs, players must be mobile to escape a sticky situation. The recommended loadout by JGOD to one shot enemies is as follows:

Muzzle: Sakin DB107

Sakin DB107 Barrel: Matuzek 812 Barrel

Matuzek 812 Barrel Laser: Schlager ULO-66 Laser

Schlager ULO-66 Laser Stock: Heist Stock Mod

Heist Stock Mod Trigger Action: Malestorm Dual Trigger

The loadout begins with the Sakin DB107 and the Matuzek 812 Barrel attachments, which significantly improve the Lockwood’s damage range, giving it a tighter pellet spread. This is followed by the VLK LZR 7mW laser and the Heist Stock Mod, which greatly improves your aim-down sights speed (ADS) and sprint-to-fire time with the Lockwood 300.

These attachments will ensure you take down the enemy quickly and without any mistakes.

Best class setup for Lockwood 300 in Warzone 2 Season 6

Perk Package

Base Perk 1: Tracker

Tracker Base Perk 2: Overkill

Overkill Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: High Alert

Equipment

Lethal: Throwing Knife

Throwing Knife Tactical: Stun Grenades

When it comes to Shotgun class benefits, gaining the upper hand over the enemy is critical. If you don't shoot first, anyone with an SMG will take you down. That's why it is a good choice to go for Tracker and Overkill. The former allows you to follow the adversary from behind, while the latter allows you to switch to a quicker weapon if necessary.

Following on from Tracker and Overkill, it is recommended to go with Fast Hands and High Alert to the mix. Fast Hands is compatible with Overkill and allows you to quickly reload and switch guns. High Alert will notify you if an enemy is gazing at you, giving you a greater opportunity to shoot first.

Finally, employ Stun Grenades and Throwing Knives as equipment. Stuns will confuse the enemy and allow you to get those crucial shots while Throwing Knives will provide you with a final burst of damage before reloading.

Warzone 2 Season 6 is now live. The update is available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.