Best Lachmann-762 loadout for Warzone 2 Season 4: Class setup, attachments, and more

With the Season 4 update, Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has raised the bar. Several game-changing aspects were added to the title. However, this time, the creators focused on balancing the battle royale so players could have a more fluid gaming experience rather than adjusting the weapons. The most noticeable change is an increase in the base health pool, which has changed the current meta.

Lachmann-762 will undoubtedly provide a favorable outcome since, with the meta change, potent weapons are more practical for the Warzone 2 situations. The weapon is excellent for medium- to long-range battles but cannot operate to its full potential without the proper setup.

What is the best class setup for Lachmann-762 in Warzone 2?

Lachmann-762 is a highly lethal weapon that can destroy enemies in seconds in Season 4. It delivers devastating damage output, and in the right hands, the gun can wreak havoc in mid to long-range battles.

The weapon's primary stats are impressive: 522 rpm fire rate, 624 m/s muzzle velocity, 244 ms ADS time, and 115 ms TTK. However, overcoming obstacles in Warzone 2 would be challenging without the proper class setup. You'd need a tremendous secondary weapon that can perform effectively at close range, tactical equipment, and perks.

Primary Weapon: Lachmann-762

Secondary Weapon: FTAC Siege

Tactical: Stun Grenade

Lethal: Proximity Mine

Base Perks: Double time and Scavenger

Bonus Perk: Resupply

Ultimate Perk: High Alert

What are the best attachments for the Lachmann-762?

The Lachmann-762 is a dependable weapon with moderate recoil and stability, offering tremendous damage output. However, with the correct attachments, the weapon may be regarded as one of the greatest in its class, and any player can operate the Lachmann-762 with minimal practice.

Lachmann-762 loadout (Image via YouTube/Ears)

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: Polarfire-S (vertical +1.22; horizontal +0.77)

Barrel: 15.9" Lachmann Rapp Barrel (vertical +0.37; horizontal -0.39)

Optic: Cronen Mini Pro (vertical -0.68; horizontal 0.00)

Rear Grip: LMK-64 (vertical +0.81; horizontal -0.13)

Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56 (vertical +0.57; horizontal -0.28)

Polarfire-S offers extra length to the muzzle that helps to enhance the weapon's damage range, recoil smoothness, and bullet velocity, along with sound suppression.

15.9" Lachmann Rapp FTAC Ripper 56 underbarrel are ideal attachments that pair well and offers increased recoil control, hip fire accuracy, damage range, bullet velocity, aiming idle stability, and recoil stabilization.

LMK-64 rear grip, on the other hand, will increase the sprint-to-fire speed and ADS speed.

Finally, Cronen Mini Pro will offer a near-perfect sight picture with an unobstructed view.

How to unlock the Lachmann-762

Unlocking the Lachmann-762 is straightforward in Warzone 2. You need to reach level 16 in Military Ranks.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 4 is live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

