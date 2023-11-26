Best Lachmann Sub loadout Modern Warfare 3 (MW3): Attachments, class setup, how to unlock, and more

The Lachmann Sub, a carryforward weapon from Modern Warfare 2, remains a standout submachine gun in Modern Warfare 3. This firearm is known for its exceptional close-range performance and can hold its ground against newly added SMGs like the Rival-9, WSP Swarm, and others.

All carryforward weapons were adjusted in MW3, including the Lachmann Sub, to ensure a balanced gameplay experience. A customized loadout with appropriate attachments and a proper class setup is required to maximize the SMG's performance. This article will provide the best Lachmann Sub loadout in Modern Warfare 3.

Best Lachmann Sub loadout attachments in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

Lachmann Sub in MW3 (Image via Activision)

The Lachmann Sub performs excellently in close-quarters combat in Modern Warfare 3, offering reliability, a rapid rate of fire, and minimum recoil. This gun's recommended attachments further improve recoil control and increase damage, making it a versatile weapon capable of holding its own even in medium-range confrontations.

Recommended build

Muzzle: Bruen Pendulum

Bruen Pendulum Barrel: FTAC M-Sub 12"

FTAC M-Sub 12" Underbarrel: Xten Nexus Grip

Xten Nexus Grip Ammunition: 9mm Hollowpoint

9mm Hollowpoint Magazine: 40 Round mag

The Bruen Pendulum muzzle and FTAC M-Sub 12" barrel are important for this build, as they significantly enhance recoil control, damage output, and overall gun stability. These attachments improve vertical and horizontal recoil control, as well as improve bullet velocity, damage range, and hip-fire accuracy.

The Xten Nexus Grip underbarrel is specifically designed for increased recoil stability and steadier aim. The 9mm Hollowpoint ammunition is used for slowing down targets by producing a momentary sprint disablement for tactical advantage.

Finally, the 40-round mag allows you to have extra bullets in the chamber.

Best Lachmann Sub class setup and perks

Lachmann Sub class setup (Image via Activision)

All the perks and pieces of equipment best for the Lachmann Sub's class setup in MW3 are mentioned below.

Vest: Infantry

Infantry Gloves: Quick-Grip Gloves

Quick-Grip Gloves Boots: Tactical Pads

Tactical Pads Gear: Bone Conduction Headset

Bone Conduction Headset Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Stun Grenade

Stun Grenade Field Upgrade: Munition Box

How to unlock Lachmann Sub in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

Unlocking the Lachmann Sub in MW3 is a multi-step process. Upon reaching account level 55, a challenge is provided. When you complete it, you unlock the Lachmann-762 battle rifle.

Playing matches with this gun is required to make it reach level 13, unlocking the Lachmann-556 assault rifle. In order to access the Lachmann Sub, you must reach level 12 on this firearm.

Alternatively, you can also unlock the weapon by extracting it from the Zombies mode.

Best secondary weapon for the Lachmann Sub in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

Expand Tweet

The Lachmann Sub excels in close-range combat but falls behind as the distance increases. The BAS-B dominates for medium to long-range battles in MW3's current state, but it is ineffective in close-quarters combat.

This pairing mitigates the close-range limitations of the BAS-B, resulting in a formidable combo. This combination gives players exceptional versatility and power across all ranges, assuring adaptability in a variety of MW3 scenarios.

Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for more MW3 weapon guides.