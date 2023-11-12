Best BAS-B loadout in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3): Attachments, class setup, how to unlock, and more

BAS-B is a battle rifle in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) and is one of the new weapons added to the game. With a formidable combination of power and control, this all-around performer necessitates a strategic loadout from the game's massive arsenal. However, with over 100 weapons and attachments, finding the best BAS-B configuration might be confusing.

This guide navigates a plethora of choices, presenting the best attachments, perks, equipment, and more for a high-performance BAS-B loadout, ensuring players use this weapon as efficiently as possible on the battlefield.

Best BAS-B loadout attachments in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

BAS-B battle rifle in Modern Warfare 3 (Image via Activision)

The BAS-B reigns as the best battle rifle in MW3, boasting a remarkable damage output. While it has considerable recoil, its exceptional Time to Kill (TTK) compensates for this, making it a great choice. There is a learning curve involved, and its actual potential can be unveiled through consistent practice.

When mastered, the BAS-B becomes a formidable force in mid to long-range battles. The weapon's performance can be further enhanced with proper attachments.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: SA Leveler 55

SA Leveler 55 Barrel: Bruen Venom Long Barrel

Bruen Venom Long Barrel Optic: MK. 3 Reflector

MK. 3 Reflector Magazine: 30-round Mag

30-round Mag Underbarrel: Chewk Angled Grip

The attachments used here are best for reducing recoil. The SA Leveler 55 muzzle significantly reduces the horizontal and vertical recoil, making the weapon more stable while shooting. While the Bruen Venom Long barrel helps in reducing recoil, it also enhances the bullet velocity & range, aiming idle stability, and gun kick control.

The MK 3 Reflector emerges as the optic of choice, although personal preference determines the choice. For magazines, the 30-round magazine is the best choice since the 45-round mag reduces reload speed.

Finally, the Chewk Angled Grip underbarrel is a pivotal attachment in this build, elevating the BAS-B's accuracy, recoil control, and mobility.

Best BAS-B class setup and perks in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

BAS-B class setup (Image via Activision)

Here is a list of all the items best for the BAS-B's class setup in the Modern Warfare 3 scenario.

Vest: Infantry

Infantry Gloves: Quick-Grip Gloves

Quick-Grip Gloves Boots: Tactical Pads

Tactical Pads Gear: Bone Conduction Headset

Bone Conduction Headset Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Stun Grenade

Stun Grenade Field Upgrade: Munition Box

How to unlock BAS-B in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

The BAS-B battle rifle can be unlocked in Modern Warfare 3 by simply playing the game and reaching level 29 on your account.

Best secondary weapon for BAS-B in MW3

The BAS-B is most efficient at mid to long-range battle but falls behind in close-quarter combat. To compensate for this weakness, it is advised that you employ an excellent secondary weapon, such as an SMG.

The Rival-9 and the Striker-9 are excellent alternatives since they are easy to use and very effective in close combat.

