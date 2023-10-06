How to unlock BAS-B Battle Rifle in Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta?

BAS-B is a Battle Rifle exclusive to Modern Warfare 3. The weapon is among the few that will be available during the Open Beta. Being a Battle Rifle, it is designed to engage in medium and long-range combat and hence will be the go-to choice for many players in game modes such as Ground War.

In this guide, we'll take a closer at how you can unlock the BAS-B Battle Rifle in Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta and defeat your enemies easily.

BAS-B Battle Rifle unlock guide in Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta

Unlocking the BAS-B in Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta is pretty straightforward. All you have to do is to reach a Military Rank of Level 17 in the beta. This will unlock the gun, and you'll be able to equip the rifle across all game modes.

The beta roadmap for MW3 defines the weapon as a reliable rifle that is versatile and easy to use. Moreover, the Battle Rifle will use .277 Fury bullets, which can be devastating to enemies when shot.

Being the final unlockable weapon in the Open Beta Week 1, fans can expect the rifle to outperform other weapons in the game, especially in ranged combat.

Although the exact damage profile isn't known at the moment, players can expect the rifle to take down enemies with 3-4 shots at medium-range engagements with a 2-shot-headshot kill potential at close ranges.

How to level up quickly in Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta?

Since Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta will arrive with limited game modes and features, your best bet will be to take advantage of the available modes. In the first week, you'll be able to access the following modes:

Team Deathmatch

Domination

Hardpoint

Kill Confirmed

Ground War

Among these, the modes that will give you the most amount of experience points in the shortest time frame are Kill Confirmed and Domination. These modes will not only reward you for getting eliminations but also for completing objectives such as capturing a site and collecting dog tags. All these experience points add them and help you level up quickly.

That said, since the BAS-B is in Level 17, you might need to play a few matches before you can get your hands on it.

That covers everything that there is to know about unlocking the BAS-B Battle Rifle in Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta. The beta will officially end on October 16, 2023. With sufficient time in hand, it is advised to unlock the gun as quickly as possible to get a taste of everything that the shooter title has to offer at launch.

