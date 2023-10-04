All new weapons confirmed in Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer so far

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) will be released with a massive collection of weapons as it will contain most equipment from the prequel's arsenal alongside its new additions. The upcoming title will allow players to expand the number of meta loadouts and experiment with new builds specifically to boost different playstyles.

The most recent Call of Duty blog update provided fresh information about the new gunsmith and aftermarket parts to customize the guns. Moreover, the new weapons will feature mods and kits that can overhaul their behavior. This could be a game-changing feature and lead to several unique moments with variations of the same weapon.

This article will highlight all the new confirmed weapons for Modern Warfare 3.

What are the new weapons coming to Modern Warfare 3?

The following are all the confirmed weapons that were announced in the new Call of Duty blog post for Modern Warfare 3:

Pulemyot LMG

Renetti Handgun with Full-Auto Carbine

AMR9 SMG

Riveter Shotgun

WSP Swarmwith Akimbo Brace Stocks

It is important to note that these weapons are not exactly separate guns but are made from a base gun with a modifier kit. These kits will be called Aftermarket kits and can become one of the most crucial pillars for Activision’s upcoming title.

What are Aftermarket kits in Modern Warfare 3?

The Aftermarket kits are described as a powerful item that will enable players to utilize Conversion Parts to make their own iteration of different weapons. This will also provide a new route for them to experience the same gun in different forms and allow the community to challenge themselves to master new weapons.

This could also help developers introduce more gameplay content with future seasonal updates. One of the most significant factors that make the Aftermarket kits spectacular is that they can completely change the nature of a weapon. A few examples were provided in the official announcement to showcase its unique approach.

Different conversion kits can be used to transform an existing weapon. For example, a semi-automatic handgun can be turned into a full-automatic weapon. This would allow the skill ceiling to rise sharply but also make players will be able to go through different mastery levels. Such a series of kits could introduce a massive number of customization options for the same weapon.

Additional changes

Activision has announced that Modern Warfare 3 will have a new 1x Optic attachment. This would allow players to reduce the Aim Down Sight (ADS) penalty and track enemies faster, easing the ability to develop faster reflexes.

The player base will be able to experience all the new improvements in the upcoming beta phase that is slated to go live on October 5, 2023. The developers will also host an open beta test phase to attract a larger number of players from the shooter community.

