Modern Warfare 2 expert's "0 recoil" TAQ-56 build in Season 5 Reloaded

Even though there are 12 Assault Rifles in Modern Warfare 2, the TAQ-56 continues to steal the show with its unrivaled damage output and adaptability. Often known as the SCAR-L, the TAQ-56 is the most powerful AR in the game. Besides being unrivaled in long-distance battles, the headshot multiplier and massive damage output make this weapon a lethal one.

The TAQ-56 thrives in mid-range combat after dodging the newest weapon buffs and nerfs. It has a relatively high rate of fire and damage output that only a few ARs can match. While it's an excellent choice for close-range combat, the recoil might be an issue at longer ranges where greater control is needed to hit the target.

This article details the recommended loadout by Modern Warfare 2 expert Cbass, who claims this build has "0 recoil" and will wipe out squads on the battlefield.

Best loadout setup for TAQ-56 in Modern Warfare 2

Best TAQ-56 loadout in Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 Reloaded. (Image via YouTube/Cbass)

Attachments:

Muzzle: VLK Koloss Flash Hider

VLK Koloss Flash Hider Barrel: 17.5" Tundra Pro Barrel

17.5" Tundra Pro Barrel Underbarrel: Phase-3 Grip

Phase-3 Grip Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

5.56 High Velocity Stock: TV XLine Pro

This VLK Koloss Flash Hider offers some recoil control with a slight decrease in handling. It helps with muzzle flash concealment of the AR, recoil steadiness, and overall recoil stabilization. The 17.5" Tundra Pro Barrel is longer and more accurate. This barrel helps keep shots more precise. It increases the damage range, hip fire accuracy, and bullet velocity of the battlefield.

Phase-3 Grip is an angled grip that provides you with superior aiming accuracy and hip-fire control. This attachment helps with the aiming idle stability, hip fire accuracy, and recoil stabilization of the AR. The TV XLine Pro stock helps to improve the crouch movement speed, sprint speed, and aim down sight (ADS) speed.

Best class setup for TAQ-56 in Modern Warfare 2

Perk Package:

Base Perk 1: Bomb Squad

Bomb Squad Base Perk 2: Double Time

Double Time Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Equipment:

Lethal Equipment: Semtex

Semtex Tactical Equipment: Flash Grenade

Field Upgrade:

Field Upgrade: Dead Silence

Bomb Squad and Double Time are the finest options for Base Perks because they allow you to accept damage from incoming explosives and move around faster.

Considering the TAQ-56 consumes ammo too quickly, employing Fast Hands will boost the reload speed of the AR, ensuring that you're not out of action for too long. Following that, Ghost is the best Ultimate Perk to keep you hidden from enemies during the match.

When it comes to equipment, nothing beats the Semtex for a quick and easy kill, combined with Flash Grenades to wreak chaos on objective-based modes. Dead Silence should be your go-to Field Upgrade, allowing you to sneak up on unsuspecting enemies.

Call of Duty Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded is live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.