All new equipment in Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer

The recently conducted Call of Duty Next event revealed a multitude of features coming to Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer. Not only did the official gameplay showcase the incredibly smooth gaming mechanics of the game, but players also got a first-hand display of how the game would function and all that it was bringing with it upon release.

The event definitely owes its incredible success to factors beyond Modern Warfare 3. Warzone, its latest rendition, which will be released upon the new integration with MW3, is also set to receive a whole bunch of updates. The developers have promised revolutionized gameplay and a far better competitive experience.

Today's article will explore all the equipment and other features that have been added in MW3 that you will have access to when you play the game during its beta weekend.

New equipment in Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer: Breacher Drone, Mosquito Drone, A.C.S., and more

As per the COD Next Event blog post, the upcoming title will see the release of some new equipment in-game, and a detailed peek at what equipment will be added to the loadout cluster is given below.

Breacher Drone

The Breacher Drone, part of the lethal equipment, is a formidable piece of gear available to MW3 players. The drone, as per the official blog, will be a slow-moving explosive that will detonate in proximity to enemies.

This powerful tool can be countered by using EOD padding or simply shooting it out of its designated flight path. The Breacher Drone will surely add a new fun aspect to the game, making things a bit spicier on the battlefield.

Mosquito Drone

The Mosquito Drone is an additional killstreak offered in the upcoming Modern Warfare title. With it, you will be able to deploy yet another explosive drone that sentries around a specific radius. This radius is determined by where you launch it. Upon doing so, the Mosquito Drone will proceed to dive-bomb any players that approach that radius, causing massive damage to the approaching team.

It is very hard to notice the Mosquito Drone, so you must keep your eyes and ears open to counter it. Much like the Breacher, this can be shot out of the sky before it has an opportunity to cause uncontrolled chaos.

A.C.S.

A.C.S. (or the Automated Computer Spike) is a Field Upgrade in Modern Warfare 3. With it, you can simply toss this piece of equipment on the objective to score points without having to push yourself out of an active engagement. The A.C.S. can also hack enemy equipment and disrupt it. Furthermore, any hacked deployable will then target the original owner of the said deployable.

Comm Scrambler

The Comm Scrambler is yet another field upgrade offered in Modern Warfare 3. It will deny enemy Killstreaks and any Field Upgrades in a specific radius. Your minimap will showcase the affected area where a Comm Scrambler is deployed.

You will further be shielded from enemy UAV pings during the range of any friendly Comm Scrambler. To counter this mechanic in Modern Warfare 3, you must locate and destroy this piece of equipment or simply find ways to play around it from a distance.

