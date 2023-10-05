How to win Call of Duty Ghost Bomb collection

Activision, to commemorate the Call of Duty NEXT event and its incredible success, has announced that players have a chance at winning a piece from the Ghost Bomb collection. The collaboration between Call of Duty and The Hundreds will feature unique limited-time clothing, and gamers will get a one-time chance to try their hand at winning this little event.

Call of Duty NEXT has received a wholehearted warm welcome. The event, which sought to connect with the extremely large fanbase, showcased live gameplay from Warzone and Modern Warfare 3. It gave players an opportunity to witness a first-hand experience of the newly revamped battle royale title and the sequel to MW2.

How to enter the Call of Duty Ghost Bomb collection giveaway?

The Call of Duty (CoD) Ghost Bomb collection is currently live as of October 5, 2023, and will continue up to October 6, 2023, till 11:59 PST. It is exclusively available during this promotion period, and failing to abide by the rules will result in automatic disqualification from the giveaway. To enter, follow these steps:

Log into your X account (previously Twitter). Follow @CallofDuty 's official X account. Redirect to the embedded post, or simply locate the embedded post on the official Call of Duty X page. Upon doing so, comment #CODNext and #Sweepstakes

Upon following the above steps one after the other, the community will be eligible for the giveaway. The whole arrangement will be considered a single entry for the same purpose.

Other than this procedure, the giveaway is subject to certain rules that have been detailed clearly in the official post. There is a limit of only one person per entry. This has been established to prevent unsolicited minors and other persons with malicious intentions from influencing the giveaway.

What does the Call of Duty Ghost Bomb collection include?

Unlike the deceptive nature of the title, the CoD Ghost Bomb collection is a fashion bundle via the COD x The Hundreds' official collaboration. The collection will include the following items:

Ghost Bomb Trousers Ghost Bomb Hoodie Ghost Bomb Tote bag Ghost Bomb Tshirt Ghost Bomb Jacket

No purchase or payment of any sort is necessary to enter into this specific giveaway. A player's win will be determined by their odds, and judging by the increasing number of entries every second, the margin continues to slim down.

Largest Zombies map revealed in COD NEXT event

The COD NEXT event showcased a brand new map, which has been confirmed by developers to be the largest one ever produced for CoD Zombies. Players will have a hoot trying to uncover all the secrets as they explore the untouched paths.

Furthermore, Operation Deadbolt has been confirmed for release on November 10, 2023. This will mark the beginning of a whole new era of Call of Duty.

For more CoD news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.