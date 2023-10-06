Call of Duty has officially announced the launch of its biggest Zombies map to date. Treyarch showed the new Modern Warfare 3 Zombies region in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on October 5, 2023. MW3 Zombies introduces a fresh take on the classic game mode, opting for open-world co-op over the traditional round-based model.

The mode incorporates Zones with players thrust into a vast landscape filled with undead enemies. This article covers everything we know about the new officially revealed Modern Warfare 3 Zombies map.

Officially revealed Modern Warfare 3 Zombies map

Expand Tweet

Treyarch has officially tweeted about the new Zombies map featured in Modern Warfare 3 on X (formerly known as Twitter). The revealed map appears to be huge, boasting countless spots to explore in MW3 Zombies. Players will be informed of the map difficulty as they approach the center of the Zombies Outbreak.

Zones in MW3 Zombies represent the difficulty scale in the open world, with each one including stronger enemies and, most likely, higher rewards.

Treyarch announced that MW3 Zombies would have three Zones (Low Threat, Medium Threat, and High Threat), with adversary health increasing in each area. The developers compared it to the increasing complexity of "rounds" in classic mode. Coupled with that, MW3 Zombies includes story objectives divided into "three cinematic acts," which could be related to these Zones.

To have a chance at surviving the following Zone and Exfil, make sure you're using the Pack-a-Punch and Perk Machines.

Cold War had a similar mechanism in which players may either go to the next Region with higher difficulty or Exfil. MW3 Zombies appears to be strongly inspired by the famous Outbreak mode but also incorporates several aspects from DMZ, such as Assimilation, Proximity Chat, and Operator roles.

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies will be available to play on (via Battle.net and Steam) Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.