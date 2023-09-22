Warzone 2 Season 6 Reloaded: Release date, new weapon, The Haunting event, and more

Call of Duty Warzone 2 Season 6 Reloaded will introduce a bunch of new gameplay content and mark the beginning of The Haunting event. Players will be able to queue up for Call of Duty’s Halloween event and enjoy the thrill of traversing through the blood-soaked regions. Moreover, the maps are expected to have random creatures that need to be eliminated at all costs alongside fighting against enemy operators.

Warzone 2 fans will have to practice patience for a few weeks after the Season 6 update goes live to experience the nightmare descend into the game.

The Halloween event is one of the most beloved celebrations for the entire community, as it provides a fresh in-game nighttime gameplay experience.

This article will highlight all the details you need to know for Warzone 2 Season 6 Reloaded.

When will Warzone 2 Season 6 Reloaded release?

Call of Duty Warzone 2 is scheduled to receive the Season 6 Reloaded update on October 17, 2023, alongside The Haunting event. It will introduce a long list of new game modes, skins, unique items, and rewards for the player base to enjoy.

All modes coming in Warzone 2 Season 6 Reloaded

Here is a list of all the modes that will be available in The Haunting event after the mid-season update.

The Haunting: Operation Nightmare

The Haunting: Vondead

The Haunting: Zombie Royale

The Haunting: Vondead Lockdown

These modes will be added to the playlist of the battle royale for the community to queue up and enjoy the terrifying scenario on different maps.

All new items and equipment arriving in Warzone 2 Season 6 Reloaded

Here are all the new tools that will arrive in the battle royale with this year's Halloween event. These items will likely be available only in the event-specific playlist.

Captured Souls

Haunted Box

Bloodseeker Grenade

Trick and Treat: Jump Scares

All weapons coming in Season 6 Reloaded

A new melee weapon called the DOOM Chainsaw will be available mid-season as a part of the DOOM bundle alongside a long-range "Super Shotgun" blueprint and other gears.

This is yet another highly anticipated cosmetic pack, as players can utilize all the included equipment to stomp through the undead and emerge victorious in the lobby. It is important to note that the chainsaw will have the same damage profile as the Pickaxe melee.

All Operators and skins coming in Season 6 Reloaded

Here is a list of all the unique Operators and skins coming in the Season 6 Reloaded update.

Fallen Archangel Inarius (Diablo)

Queen of the Succubi Lilith (Diablo)

Skeletor Operator (Overlord of Evil)

Ash Williams Operator (Evil Dead 2)

Vampire Hunter Alucard (Hellsing)

All the bundles will be available for purchase through the in-game store and will most likely not be associated with any event challenges. These are among the most creative collaborations in the history of Call of Duty for the Halloween event to promote fan-favorite crossovers with amazing characters like Spawn and Lilith.

