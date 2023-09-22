Zombie Royale is officially back in Warzone 2 "The Haunting event": Release date, how to play, and more

A new rendition of Call of Duty's popular Zombie Royale is back to haunt the battlefields of Warzone 2. This new iteration of the infamous limited-time mode (LTM) is set to bring back a whole wave of nostalgia with a blast of new innovative experiences. The developers commented that Rebirth of the Dead is set to feature in this event as well.

This article will explore all the aspects associated with Zombie Royale and provide players with a timely and accurate guide to its release, means of playing, and any other associated information regarding the mode in Warzone 2.

When will The Haunting: Zombie Royale release for Warzone 2?

The Haunting: Zombie Royale LTM for Warzone 2 will be released with the game's forthcoming update on September 27, 2023. Along with a whole range of other curated Halloween-oriented modes, WZ2 will see several interesting events halfway through the Season's release.

How to play The Haunting: Zombie Royale in Warzone 2

Zombie Royale is set to take over the lands of Al-Mazrah and Vondel upon its release into the game. Within this mode, the dead shall walk the battlefield and haunt those who remain alive.

Players who succumb in this event will find that they have been reanimated as corpses to walk the earth. With the traditional route to the Gulag closed, the zombified players have been offered a single task of eliminating, or at least ensuring a painful death to all remaining Operators on the battlefield.

For those looking to rejoin the battle as humans, special syringes have been distributed across the map. They need to be collected by these corpses to be animated as human Operators.

Players who can survive the undead onslaught while fighting against the living foes will be crowned victors of the match. This upcoming event will undoubtedly bring many veteran Call of Duty players back to experience the nostalgic throwback it should provide.

Communication with zombie teammates

Players are in for a wild ride, as the patch notes clearly detail that teams will be able to communicate and coordinate with their undead teammates during this mode. This not only pushes the stakes higher but offers innumerable approaches to how this mode will be played.

Despite initially sounding like a self-centered mode, Warzone 2's upcoming Zombie Royale will require players to have dedicated and continuing communication and support from their teams and accordingly develop tactics to emerge as the victors of every match.

With Season 6 of Warzone 2 right around the corner, players are on the edge of their seats, waiting patiently for this update to drop. The Halloween content for 2023 is unparalleled, and the continuing excitement from the playerbase showcases its incredible success.

