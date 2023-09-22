How to unlock DOOM Chainsaw in Warzone 2 and MW2

The new melee weapon, DOOM Chainsaw, is one of the many things Call of Duty fans may look forward to in the upcoming Season 6 update of Warzone 2 and MW2. That said, this unique equipment will not be available during the initial Season 6 launch. Instead, gamers have to wait till the mid-season or Reloaded update to finally wield it.

The new melee weapon will not be included in the Battle Pass but will be featured in an exclusive bundle to celebrate the collaboration with another game. This article will give you detailed information about the DOOM Chainsaw as well as instructions on how to obtain it upon release.

How to get DOOM Chainsaw in Warzone 2 and MW2?

Players who are looking forward to the DOOM Chainsaw must exercise patience since it will not be available till the mid-season update. To get this weapon, gamers must purchase the upcoming DOOM bundle, which will include it as a featured item. Specific details about the bundle's pricing and associated items are still unknown, but more information is likely to be provided in due time.

When the bundle drops, players can navigate to the store section in Warzone 2 or MW2 and purchase the bundle with the required amount of COD points. Once they purchase the bundle, the melee weapon will be unlocked automatically.

Furthermore, the Chainsaw, like all other weapons, can be carried over into Modern Warfare 3, guaranteeing that players can continue to enjoy its demonic chaos in the future.

More information about the DOOM Chainsaw

This special chainsaw, which comes from the hellish depths of the DOOM universe, is a formidable addition to Warzone 2 and MW2. This melee weapon has a frightening reputation for slaying down demons of hell.

Notably, the weapon excels in killing the Cacodemons, which are iconic demons from the DOOM series. This makes it an effective choice for close-quarters fighting in Call of Duty, adding element of thrills and chaos to the battlefield.

However, it's important to keep in mind that the Chainsaw may look more powerful, but it shares the same damage output as the Pickaxe. Additionally, it will not feature any progression or mastery rewards associated with it. Essentially, it should be regarded as a unique variant of the Pickaxe when it comes to delivering damage to opponents.

The arrival of the DOOM bundle in Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 6 mid-season update will coincide with The Haunting event. All in all, it is expected to attract fans of both franchises with a combination of elements that complement the event's eerie atmosphere.