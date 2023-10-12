Modern Warfare 3 beta “crashing/not launching on Battle.net”: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Steam is not the only client where the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 beta seems to be facing performance issues. Players have also reported that the shooter is crashing and failing to launch on Battle.net as well. While it’s understandable as the game is still in its beta phase with Activision actively deploying hotfixes to deal with all the bugs, there are many in the community who aren't willing to wait to get into a lobby.

Fortunately, there are a few workarounds that you can try in order to launch the MW3 beta on Battle.net. However, these are community-found solutions and are not permanent fixes, so the issue can surface for your system once again.

Today’s Modern Warfare 3 guide will therefore go over some of the things you can do to deal with the beta crashing issues in Battle.net.

How to fix the “crashing/not launching on Battle.net” error in Modern Warfare 3 beta

If the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 beta keeps crashing when you are trying to launch it from Battle.net, here are a few workarounds that you can try:

1) Reinstall Battle.net

While this may not seem like much of a fix, many in the community have stated that they were able to fix the launch issues in the MW3 beta by reinstalling the Battle.net client.

2) Start Battle.net and MW3 as an admin

Another way to try and deal with the launch and crash issue in the Modern Warfare 3 beta will be to start Battle.net or the shooter as an administrator. To be able to do this, you will be required to right-click on the application shortcut and then click on “Run as administrator.” This will likely launch the game successfully for you.

3) Verify file integrity

Corrupt files may be what is causing the issue for you and preventing the beta from launching in Battle.net. To fix it, you will need to make your way to the Battle.net client, select the game, right-click on it, and then click on the “Verify file integrity” option.

4) Reinstall MW3

Reinstalling the Modern Warfare 3 beta might seem like a rather drastic step to take to deal with the launch error. However, if you continue to have performance issues in the shooter, you might want to consider uninstalling and re-installing it again using the client.

5) Update your graphics drivers to the latest version

It’s likely that the MW3 beta is not starting because you have not updated your graphics driver to the latest version. If you are using an AMD or an Nvidia card, you will be able to download their desktop app and automatically detect and download the latest version.

Alternatively, you can also do it manually from their respective websites:

Nvidia users can click here

AMD users can follow this link

6) Wait for the hotfix

With so many players facing the issue of starting the Modern Warfare 3 beta, it’s more than likely that Activision will soon deploy a fix for Battle.net. So if you are looking for a permanent fix, you might want to wait till the patch comes out.