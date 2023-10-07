Modern Warfare 3 beta “Crashing/Not launching on PC” error: Possible fix, reasons, and more

Modern Warfare 3 beta seems to be crashing quite a bit for PC users and not launching at all for others, making it quite a disappointing experience for many. While this is just an open beta, and performance issues like this do not come as much of a surprise, community members are still quite annoyed about the state of the MW3 and are looking for ways to try and work around the problem.

MW3 PC crashing issue is one of the more annoying bugs to deal with because there is no permanent solution that you can employ. The fixes that have been made by the community are temporary, and a lasting solution will have to be provided by Activision in the form of a patch or hotfix.

However, if you are looking to play some MW3 immediately and want to make the most of the beta, there are a few workarounds that you can try.

Today’s Modern Warfare 3 guide will go over how you will be able to deal with the PC crashing error in the open beta.

Fixing the “Crashing/Not launching on PC” error in Modern Warfare 3 open beta

As mentioned, you will not be able to find a permanent fix for the “Crashing/Not launching on PC” error in Modern Warfare 3 beta. However, here are a few temporary workarounds that you can employ.

1) Verify file integrity

The crash might be occurring due to some corrupt files in the installation directory. So the best way to fix them will be to scan all the files there and replace the ones that are damaged.

PC users will be able to do it on both the Battle.net and Steam client by selecting MW3 and then right-clicking on it, and then selecting the “scana dn fix” or “verify files in local drive” option.

This will automatically start a process that will go over all the files directly and fix the ones that are corrupt.

2) Disable any third-party software

Third-party software, like VPNs and video capture tools, might be the ones affecting Modern Warfare 3 on your system, leading to crashes or the game not even opening. So disable them and restart the game again to see if that fixes it.

3) Make MW3 an exception to anti-virus and firewall

Your Windows Firewall or an anti-cheat might be restricting your access to the MW3 beta. You will need to make your way to the antivirus settings that you are using and then add MW3 to the exceptions list to launch it.

4) Disable overlay

The Steam or Battle.net overlay can often lead to crashes in Moder Warfare 3. So make your way to the client settings and disable the overlay of the client that you are using.

While the overlay is a great quality-of-life feature, you can do away with it if it allows you to enjoy the limited open beta session.

5) Lower the graphics settings

Higher graphics can lead to crashes, especially if your PC is already struggling to run the game. Hence, try lowering the textures and anti-aliasing to help make performance smoother in Modern Warfare 3.

6) Check the system requirements

You might not be meeting the MW3 beta system requirements. Here are the recommended specs and hardware to run the game:

OS Version: Windows® XP/ Windows® Vista / Windows® 7

Processor: Intel® Core™ 2 Duo E6600 or AMD Phenom™ X3 8750 processor or better

Memory: 2 GB

Graphics: Shader 3.0 or better 256 MB NVIDIA® GeForce™ 8600GT / ATI® Radeon™ X1950 or better

Network: Broadband connection and service required for Multiplayer Connectivity. Internet connection required for activation.

DirectX®: DirectX® 9.0c or later

Disk Space: 16 GB

Sound Card: DirectX® 9.0c or later

7) Submit a ticket

If Modern Warfare 3 continues to crash for you, then you might want to reach out to Activision Support and state your problems. The team is quite likely to respond and help fix the problem.

8) Wait for a patch

The best solution will always be to wait for a patch or a hotfix to deal with the crashing issues that you are facing in the MW3 beta.