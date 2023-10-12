Modern Warfare 3 beta "failing to launch on Steam" PC error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Many users are having a hard time starting Modern Warfare 3 beta on Steam. There are moments when the game itself does not open when clicking on "Play" or crashes as soon as it starts.

While Activision will more than likely be addressing this problem and coming up with a fix in a future hotfix, many in the community want to get into a lobby immediately and not wait for a patch.

There is no permanent workaround that you will be able to try with the shooter crashing on Steam. It’s been years since the franchise has made its way back to Valve's client, so it’s not all that surprising why the Steam community is very excited to try it here and not on Battle.net.

Regardless of the lack of a permanent solution, the community has come up with some temporary workarounds that today’s Modern Warfare 3 guide is going to go over.

How to fix the "failing to launch on Steam" PC error in Modern Warfare 3?

Here are a few workarounds that you can try to be able to launch the Modern Warfare 3 beta successfully on Steam:

1) Starting Steam or MW3 as an administrator

One of the most popular fixes to issues like these is to run the application as an admin. To be able to do this, you will need to right-click on the Steam or Modern Warfare 3 shortcut icon and then select the option to "Run as Administrator." This will likely solve the issue that you are facing.

2) Scan and fix files

The other solution that you can try is to scan and fix the files in the installation directory. This will replace any corrupted files in the installation directory.

To scan and fix files, make your way to the Steam Library, right-click on Modern Warfare 3, go to properties, and then click the option that says "verify file integrity."

This will start a process that will automatically go over all the files in the directory and replace the ones damaged.

3) Re-install Steam or MW3

Many in the community have also stated that re-installing Steam as well as MW3 has also solved the launch and crash issue for them. While it may seem like a rather drastic step to take, you might want to try it if you are not willing to wait for a hotfix.

4) Update your GPU drivers

Updating the Graphics Drivers to the latest versions also helps mitigate issues with launch and crashes. So you can either download the desktop app for AMD or Nvidia (depending on your card) and then search for the latest driver versions to download and install them

You can also do it manually from the respective websites:

Nvidia users can click here

AMD users can follow this link

5) Wait for a hotfix

As the Modern Warfare 3 beta period is ongoing, Activion will be sending out fixes daily to patch up the issues. So, for a permanent solution, wait for the hotfix that deals with the launch error.