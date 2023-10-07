Modern Warfare 3 beta “not launching on PS5”: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Some PlayStation 5 users seem to be facing problems with launching the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 open beta on their consoles. The shooter did come with a fair bit of performance issues with all platforms, and while players are hailing MW3 for the changes that it introduced, many in the community are not entirely happy with some of the bugs and errors that it has dropped with.

MW3 not starting on the PS5 is one of the more annoying issues due to the fact that players don’t exactly know how to work around it. Hence, today’s Modern Warfare 3 guide will go over some of the things that you can do to launch the open beta on your PlayStation 5.

How to fix the “not launching on PS5” issue in Modern Warfare 3 open beta

As mentioned, there are no best ways to deal with the PlayStation 5 launch issue for Modern Warfare 3 beta. However, here are a few temporary workarounds that you will be able to try out.

1) Make sure the open beta period has started

Those who have not pre-purchased or were able to obtain early access codes to the Modern Warfare 3 beta will only be able to play the open beta. The open beta starts on October 8, 2023, so if you are looking to try the free version of the beta, you will need to make sure that the servers are up first.

Those who have pre-ordered the game and have early access codes will, however, have access to the beta a few days prior to that.

2) Find MW3 from the CoD Hub

If you have access to the MW3 beta, you cannot automatically start it as soon as you log into the game, especially if you already have Modern Warfare 2 in your system. To start Modern Warfare 3, you will be required to press the Start button, which will open up the CoD Hub.

In the hub, you will need to scroll down to Modern Warfare 3 beta and then press X to start the MW3 beta.

3) Restart the game

If you cannot start MW3 even after the open beta period begins, try restarting the shooter a few times. While it might not feel like much of a fix, there are many in the community who have mentioned that restarting the game a few times was able to fix the game for them.

4) Keep MW3 updated

There might have been an open beta patch that was deployed. To fix the Modern Warfare 3 not launching issue on PlayStation 5, try and keep the game updated to the latest version.

Press the options button on your controller by highlighting the game and then select “check for updates”. If there is a new version present, then you will need to download it.

5) Reach out to support team

If all else fails, you will need to reach out to Activision Support and mention the problem you are having. They are likely to fix it from their end.